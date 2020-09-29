VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Jesse Klinkhamer, will be a featured speaker and panelist at the 9th World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit. This year due to COVID-19 the Summit will be held as a virtual online event taking place October 6-7, 2020.



During this virtual event, Mr. Klinkhamer, will be a key contributor on the Gasification Discussion Panel where the topic will be “Gasification: A new Wave of Projects”. The panel discussion will provide special attention to the challenges with energy from waste projects and will showcase the benefits that gasification has over traditional combustion technologies. The panelist will discuss advancements in the waste to energy sector with focus on not only technologies, but feedstocks used in the gasification process.

TOPIC - Gasification: A new wave of projects

Many remain unconvinced on the future of gasification because of lower power yields, however the potential for resource output is far greater. With many new projects going ahead, this panel will evaluate the business case, challenges and success stories.

What kinds of plants and waste are most suited to gasification and what are the benefits over combustion?

Why are some markets more successful than others?



Which projects are now underway and what have been the highs and lows for those who have pioneered?

Where is the true potential of gasification? How great is the opportunity to contribute to the decarbonisation of industries such as transport and aviation and recycling of plastic?

What incentives would help accelerate growth in this area?



Mr. Klinkhamer commented, “What an exciting panel we have this year, delegates at the event will benefit significantly from the discussion and we are thrilled to play a part on this panel.” This conference event is packed with great topics including the commercial and policy landscape, partnership and risk sharing models, project finance and investment, technology innovation, decarbonizing the transport sector, tackling the plastics crisis, international opportunities, and the climate change agenda. The event includes input from additional key industry players such as Covanta, Hitachi Zosen Inova, Hatch, CoGen, Advanced BioFuel Solutions, Veolia, Aviva Investors who will also be presenting during this virtual event online.

Held at 12:20, October 6, 2020, Gasification Session Chair:

Peter MacLaren, Director, LEVENSEAT, UK



Speakers:

Andy Cornell, Chief Executive, ADVANCED BIOFUEL SOLUTIONS, UK

Isabella Gaupmann, Senior Development Manager, Project Lead Hooton Park, COGEN, UK

Kerry McKenna, Global Director, Energy Technologies, HATCH, UK

Paco Hevia, Managing Director, AMEY WASTE TREATMENT, UK

Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO, KLEAN INDUSTRIES, CANADA



About World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit

The World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit brings 250+ international waste management CEOs, local government, project developers, technology companies, engineering firms, EPCs and the financing community to mobilise investment and identify the right solutions to accelerate the build-out of projects. This year’s agenda will explore waste policy, upcoming projects in international markets, the digital revolution, game-changing business models, the future of thermal ACT, innovation in anaerobic digestion and cutting-edge high-value fuels and chemicals from waste. The summit is set to feature 60 industry-leading speakers covering the most exciting technologies and innovations transforming the market, please visit www.worldwastetoenergy.com.

About Klean Industries

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. Klean uses proven technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the quality liquid fuels, recovered Carbon Blacks (“rCB”) and green electrical energy from various kinds of waste streams. Klean specializes in projects that use thermal technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization, which treat and convert scrap tires, waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities and new cleantech jobs.

