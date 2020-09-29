New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lab Automation Equipment and Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957204/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automated Workstations, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Lab Automation Equipment and Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Robotic Systems Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
In the global Robotic Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$460.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$632.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$670.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lab Automation Equipment and Software Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Automated Workstations (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Automated Workstations (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Automated Workstations (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells (Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells (Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells (Segment) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Robotic Systems (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Robotic Systems (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Robotic Systems (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
(Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
(Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
(Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Equipment (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Equipment (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Equipment (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Software (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Software (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Software (Segment) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Drug Discovery (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Drug Discovery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Drug Discovery (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Microbiology Solutions (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Microbiology Solutions (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Microbiology Solutions (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 39: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Lab Automation Equipment and
Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lab
Automation Equipment and Software in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Lab Automation Equipment and
Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Review
in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 62: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 65: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in
France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 71: French Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Lab Automation Equipment and
Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Lab Automation Equipment
and Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lab
Automation Equipment and Software in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 92: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 95: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 104: Rest of World Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 105: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Rest of World Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in Rest
of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of World Lab Automation Equipment and Software
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957204/?utm_source=GNW
