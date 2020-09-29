New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lab Automation Equipment and Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957204/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automated Workstations, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Lab Automation Equipment and Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Robotic Systems Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Robotic Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$460.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$632.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$670.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Biomed, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hudson Robotics, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Synchron Lab Automation

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lab Automation Equipment and Software Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Automated Workstations (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Automated Workstations (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Automated Workstations (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells (Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells (Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells (Segment) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Robotic Systems (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Robotic Systems (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Robotic Systems (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

(Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

(Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

(Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Equipment (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Equipment (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Equipment (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Software (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Software (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Software (Segment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Drug Discovery (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Drug Discovery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Drug Discovery (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Microbiology Solutions (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Microbiology Solutions (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Microbiology Solutions (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in the

United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Lab Automation Equipment and

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Lab Automation Equipment and

Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Review

in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 62: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 65: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in

France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 71: French Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Lab Automation Equipment and

Software in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Review

in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Lab Automation Equipment

and Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lab

Automation Equipment and Software in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 92: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 95: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 104: Rest of World Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Rest of World Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Lab Automation Equipment and Software Market in Rest

of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of World Lab Automation Equipment and Software

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

