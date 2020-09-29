New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lab Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957203/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Label Printer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$67.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pipette tips segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Lab Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$148.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Pumps Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
In the global Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$66.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$94.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 297-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957203/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lab Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Lab Accessories Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Lab Accessories Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Lab Accessories Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Label Printer (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Label Printer (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Label Printer (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Pipette tips (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Pipette tips (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Pipette tips (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Pumps (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Pumps (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Pumps (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Microplate (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Microplate (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Microplate (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Reagent Reservoir (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Reagent Reservoir (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Reagent Reservoir (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Valve (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Valve (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Valve (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Tubing (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Tubing (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Tubing (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Wash Station (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Wash Station (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Wash Station (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: OEM (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: OEM (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: OEM (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 32: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 33: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Hospitals & Private Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 35: Hospitals & Private Laboratories (End-Use) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Hospitals & Private Laboratories (End-Use)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 37: Research Institute (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Research Institute (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Research Institute (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Lab Accessories Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Lab Accessories Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Lab Accessories Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Lab Accessories Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Lab Accessories Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Lab Accessories Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Lab Accessories Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Lab Accessories Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Lab Accessories: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Lab Accessories Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lab
Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Lab Accessories Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Lab Accessories Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Lab Accessories Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Lab Accessories Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Lab Accessories Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Lab Accessories in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Lab Accessories Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Lab Accessories Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Lab Accessories Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Lab Accessories Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Lab Accessories Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Lab Accessories Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Lab Accessories Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: Lab Accessories Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Lab Accessories Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French Lab Accessories Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Lab Accessories Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Lab Accessories Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Lab Accessories Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Lab Accessories Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Lab Accessories Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Lab Accessories Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Lab Accessories Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Lab Accessories Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Lab Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Lab Accessories Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Italian Demand for Lab Accessories in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Lab Accessories Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Lab Accessories: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Lab Accessories Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lab
Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Lab Accessories Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Lab Accessories Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish Lab Accessories Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 99: Lab Accessories Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Spanish Lab Accessories Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Lab Accessories Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 102: Spanish Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Lab Accessories Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Russian Lab Accessories Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Lab Accessories Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 108: Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Lab Accessories Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Lab Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Lab Accessories Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Lab Accessories Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 116: Lab Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Lab Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Lab Accessories Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Lab Accessories Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Lab Accessories Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Lab Accessories Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Lab Accessories Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Lab Accessories Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Lab Accessories Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Lab Accessories Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian Lab Accessories Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 132: Lab Accessories Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Indian Lab Accessories Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Lab Accessories Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 135: Indian Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Lab Accessories Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Lab Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Lab Accessories Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Lab Accessories Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Lab Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Lab Accessories Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lab Accessories:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Lab Accessories Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lab Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Lab Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lab Accessories Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Lab Accessories Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Lab Accessories Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 149: Lab Accessories Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Lab Accessories Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Lab Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Lab Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Lab Accessories Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Demand for Lab Accessories in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Lab Accessories Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Lab Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 158: Lab Accessories Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Argentinean Lab Accessories Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Lab Accessories Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 163: Lab Accessories Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Lab Accessories Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Lab Accessories Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Lab Accessories Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 169: Lab Accessories Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Lab Accessories Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Lab Accessories Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Lab Accessories Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Lab Accessories Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Lab Accessories Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Lab Accessories Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Lab Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Lab Accessories Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Lab Accessories Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 180: Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 182: Lab Accessories Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Lab Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: The Middle East Lab Accessories Historic Market by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 186: Lab Accessories Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 187: The Middle East Lab Accessories Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Lab Accessories Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East Lab Accessories Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for Lab Accessories: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Lab Accessories Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lab
Accessories in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Iranian Lab Accessories Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Lab Accessories Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: Lab Accessories Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Israeli Lab Accessories Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 200: Lab Accessories Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Lab Accessories Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Lab Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Lab Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Lab Accessories Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lab Accessories in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Lab Accessories Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Lab Accessories Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Lab Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Lab Accessories Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Lab Accessories Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Lab Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Lab Accessories Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Lab Accessories Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Lab Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Lab Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Lab Accessories Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Lab Accessories Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 219: Lab Accessories Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 220: African Lab Accessories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Lab Accessories Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 222: African Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: African Lab Accessories Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Lab Accessories Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 225: Lab Accessories Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957203/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: