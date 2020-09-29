New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Krill Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957201/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the period 2020-2027. Liquid Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$288.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet Type segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $143.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Krill Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$143.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$216.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aker BioMarine AS

Daeduck FRD Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources, Inc.

Nutrigold, Inc.

NWC Naturals Inc.

Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

RB LLC

RIMFROST AS







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

