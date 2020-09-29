MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that its operating partnership, CubeSmart, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), priced an offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.000% senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) in an underwritten public offering. The Notes were priced at 99.074% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 2.100%. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by CubeSmart. The offering is expected to close on October 6, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 4.800% Senior Notes due 2022, to repay all of the outstanding indebtedness incurred under its unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in June 2024 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions and other investment opportunities and the repayment or repurchase of existing indebtedness. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing such 4.800% Senior Notes due 2022.
Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for this offering. BofA Securities, Regions Securities LLC, US Bancorp, BMO Capital Markets, Stifel, and Truist Securities acted as co-managers for this offering.
This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request copies of these materials by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, by calling toll-free 1-800-645-3751 or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by calling 1-800-603-5847, or by contacting Jefferies LLC, Investment Grade Debt Capital Markets, by emailing DCMProspectuses@jefferies.com or by calling 1-877-877-0696.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About the Company
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,261 self-storage properties across the United States.
The Company’s self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by CubeSmart (“we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”), contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. For example, the fact that this offering has priced may imply that this offering will close, but the closing is subject to conditions customary in transactions of this type and may be delayed or may not occur at all. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Completion of the offering on the terms described, and the application of the net proceeds of the offering, are subject to numerous possible events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and not all of which are known to us. Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include, but are not limited to:
Given these uncertainties, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as may be required by securities laws.
Company Contact:
CubeSmart
Josh Schutzer
(610) 535-5700
Source: CubeSmart
CubeSmart
Malvern, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
CubeSmart_Horiz_SS_Registered TM.JPGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: