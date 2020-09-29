New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Knee Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957199/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Total Knee Replacement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Partial Knee Replacement segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Knee Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Revision Knee Replacement Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR



In the global Revision Knee Replacement segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$666.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$765.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aesculap Implant Systems LLC

Arthrex, Inc.

Corin Group PLC

DePuy Synthes

Elite Surgical

EVOLUTIS SAS

ORTOSINTESE

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957199/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Knee Implant Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Knee Implants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Knee Implants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Knee Implants Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Total Knee Replacement (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Total Knee Replacement (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Total Knee Replacement (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Partial Knee Replacement (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Partial Knee Replacement (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Partial Knee Replacement (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Revision Knee Replacement (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Revision Knee Replacement (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Revision Knee Replacement (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Fixed-bearing Implants (Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Fixed-bearing Implants (Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Fixed-bearing Implants (Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Mobile-bearing Implants (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Mobile-bearing Implants (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Mobile-bearing Implants (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Knee Implant Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Knee Implants Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Knee Implants Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Knee Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Knee Implants Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Knee Implants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Knee Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Knee Implants Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Knee Implants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Knee Implants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Knee Implants Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Market for Knee Implants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Knee Implants Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Knee Implants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Knee Implants Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Knee Implants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Knee Implants Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Knee Implant Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Knee Implants Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Knee Implants Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Knee Implants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Knee Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 47: Knee Implants Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Knee Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Knee Implants Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Knee Implants Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Knee Implants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Knee Implants Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Knee Implants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Knee Implants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: German Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Knee Implants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: German Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Knee Implants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Knee Implants Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Knee Implants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Knee Implants Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Knee Implants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Knee Implants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Knee Implants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Knee Implants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Knee Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Knee Implants Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Knee Implants Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Knee Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Knee Implants Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Knee Implants Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Knee Implants Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Knee Implants Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 89: Knee Implants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Knee Implants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Knee Implants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Knee Implants Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Knee Implants Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Knee Implants Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Knee Implants Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Knee Implants Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Knee Implants Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Knee Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Knee Implants Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Knee Implants Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Indian Knee Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Knee Implants Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Knee Implants Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Knee Implants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 117: Knee Implants Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Knee Implants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Knee Implants Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Knee Implants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Knee Implants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Knee Implants Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Knee Implants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Knee Implants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Knee Implants Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Knee Implants Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Knee Implants Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Knee Implants Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Knee Implants Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Knee Implants Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Knee Implants Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Knee Implants Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 137: Knee Implants Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Knee Implants Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Knee Implants Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Knee Implants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Knee Implants Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Knee Implants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Knee Implants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Knee Implants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Knee Implants Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Knee Implants Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Knee Implants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Knee Implants Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Knee Implants Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Knee Implants Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Knee Implants Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Knee Implants Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Knee Implants Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Knee Implants Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Knee Implants Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Knee Implants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Knee Implants Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Market for Knee Implants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 173: Knee Implants Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Knee Implants Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Knee Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 176: Knee Implants Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Knee Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Knee Implants Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Knee Implants Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Knee Implants Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Knee Implants Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Knee Implants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Knee Implants Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Knee Implants Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Knee Implants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 189: Knee Implants Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Knee Implants Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Knee Implants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Knee Implants Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Knee Implants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Knee Implants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Knee Implants Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Knee Implants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Knee Implants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Knee Implants Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Knee Implants Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Knee Implants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Knee Implants Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Knee Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957199/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001