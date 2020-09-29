New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Isosorbide Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957183/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyethylene Isosorbide Terephthalate (PEIT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$256.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polycarbonate segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $111.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Isosorbide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$158 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Polyurethane Segment to Record 9% CAGR



In the global Polyurethane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$76.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$97.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

JP Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Novaphene

PAR Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.

Roquette Freres S.A.

SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957183/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Isosorbide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Isosorbide Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Isosorbide Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Isosorbide Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyethylene Isosorbide Terephthalate (PEIT)

(Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Polyethylene Isosorbide Terephthalate (PEIT)

(Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Polyethylene Isosorbide Terephthalate (PEIT)

(Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polycarbonate (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Polycarbonate (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Polycarbonate (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polyurethane (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Polyurethane (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Polyurethane (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Polyester Polyisosorbide Succinate (Application)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 14: Polyester Polyisosorbide Succinate (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 15: Polyester Polyisosorbide Succinate (Application)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Isosorbide Diesters (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Isosorbide Diesters (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Isosorbide Diesters (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Resins & Polymers (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Resins & Polymers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Resins & Polymers (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Additives (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Additives (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Additives (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Use Types (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Use Types (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Use Types (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Isosorbide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Isosorbide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Isosorbide Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Isosorbide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Isosorbide Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Isosorbide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Isosorbide Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Isosorbide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Isosorbide Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Isosorbide Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Isosorbide Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Isosorbide Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Isosorbide Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Isosorbide Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Isosorbide Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Isosorbide Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Isosorbide Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Isosorbide Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Isosorbide Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Isosorbide Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Isosorbide Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Isosorbide Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Isosorbide Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Isosorbide Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Isosorbide Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Isosorbide Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Isosorbide Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Isosorbide Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Isosorbide Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Isosorbide Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Isosorbide Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Isosorbide Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Isosorbide Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Isosorbide Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Isosorbide Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Isosorbide Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Isosorbide Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Isosorbide Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Isosorbide Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Isosorbide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Isosorbide Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Spanish Isosorbide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Isosorbide Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Isosorbide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Isosorbide Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Isosorbide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Isosorbide Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Isosorbide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Isosorbide Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Isosorbide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Isosorbide Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Isosorbide Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Isosorbide Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Isosorbide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Isosorbide Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Isosorbide Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Isosorbide Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Isosorbide Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Isosorbide Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Isosorbide Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Isosorbide Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Isosorbide Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Isosorbide Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Isosorbide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Isosorbide Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Indian Isosorbide Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Isosorbide Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Isosorbide Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Isosorbide Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Isosorbide Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Isosorbide Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Isosorbide Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Isosorbide Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Isosorbide Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Isosorbide Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Isosorbide Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 140: Isosorbide Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Isosorbide Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Isosorbide in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Isosorbide Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Isosorbide in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Isosorbide Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Isosorbide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Isosorbide Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Isosorbide Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Isosorbide Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Isosorbide Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Isosorbide Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Isosorbide Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Isosorbide Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Isosorbide Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Isosorbide Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Isosorbide Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Isosorbide Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Isosorbide Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Isosorbide Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Isosorbide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Isosorbide Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Isosorbide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Isosorbide Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Isosorbide Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Isosorbide Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Isosorbide Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Isosorbide Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Isosorbide Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Isosorbide Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Isosorbide Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Isosorbide Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Isosorbide in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Isosorbide Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Isosorbide Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Isosorbide Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Isosorbide Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Isosorbide Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Isosorbide Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Isosorbide Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Isosorbide in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Isosorbide Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Isosorbide in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Isosorbide Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Isosorbide Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Isosorbide Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Isosorbide Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Isosorbide Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Isosorbide Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Isosorbide Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Isosorbide Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Isosorbide Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Isosorbide Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Isosorbide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Isosorbide Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Isosorbide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Isosorbide Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 216: Isosorbide Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957183/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001