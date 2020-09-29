New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Soy Proteins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957182/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Concentrates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.9% CAGR and reach US$424 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Isolates segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.8% CAGR
The Organic Soy Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$217.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR.
Flour Segment to Record 16.1% CAGR
In the global Flour segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$186.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$146.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Organic Soy Protein Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Organic Soy Proteins Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Organic Soy Proteins Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Concentrates (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Concentrates (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Concentrates (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Isolates (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Isolates (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Isolates (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Flour (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Flour (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Flour (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Functional Foods (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Functional Foods (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Functional Foods (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Infant Formula (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Infant Formula (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Infant Formula (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Bakery & Confectionery (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Bakery & Confectionery (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Bakery & Confectionery (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Meat Alternatives (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Meat Alternatives (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Meat Alternatives (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Dairy Alternatives (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Dairy Alternatives (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Dairy Alternatives (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Organic Soy Protein Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Organic Soy Proteins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 36: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Organic Soy Proteins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Organic Soy Proteins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Organic
Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Organic Soy Proteins Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Organic Soy Proteins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Organic Soy Proteins Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Organic Soy Proteins in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Organic Soy Proteins Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Organic Soy Protein Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Organic Soy Proteins Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 56: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Organic Soy Proteins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Organic Soy Proteins Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Organic Soy Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Organic Soy Proteins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Organic Soy Proteins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Organic Soy Proteins Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Organic Soy Proteins in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Organic Soy Proteins Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Organic Soy Proteins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Organic Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Organic Soy Proteins Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Organic Soy Proteins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Organic Soy Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Organic Soy Proteins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Organic Soy Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Organic Soy Proteins Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Organic Soy Proteins Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Organic Soy Proteins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Organic Soy Proteins Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Organic Soy Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 126: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Organic Soy Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Organic Soy
Proteins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Organic Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Organic Soy Proteins Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 137: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Organic Soy Proteins Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Organic Soy Proteins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Organic Soy Proteins Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Organic Soy Proteins in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Organic Soy Proteins Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 146: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Organic Soy Proteins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Organic Soy Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Organic Soy Proteins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Organic Soy Proteins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Latin America
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Organic Soy Proteins Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Organic Soy Proteins Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 170: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 176: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Organic Soy Proteins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Organic
Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Organic Soy Proteins Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 185: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Organic Soy Proteins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Organic Soy Proteins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Organic Soy Proteins Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Organic Soy Proteins in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Organic Soy Proteins Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Organic Soy Proteins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 198: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Organic Soy Proteins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Organic Soy Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 213: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
