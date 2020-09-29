New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Soy Proteins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957182/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Concentrates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.9% CAGR and reach US$424 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Isolates segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.8% CAGR



The Organic Soy Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$217.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR.



Flour Segment to Record 16.1% CAGR



In the global Flour segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$186.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$146.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agrawal Oil & Biocheam

Biopress S.A.S.

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Devansoy, Inc.

Frank Food Products

Harvest Innovations LLC

Hodgson Mill, Inc.

Natural Products, Inc.

Puris Proteins, LLC

SunOpta, Inc.

The Scoular Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957182/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Organic Soy Protein Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Organic Soy Proteins Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Organic Soy Proteins Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Concentrates (Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Concentrates (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Concentrates (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Isolates (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Isolates (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Isolates (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Flour (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Flour (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Flour (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Functional Foods (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Functional Foods (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Functional Foods (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Infant Formula (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Infant Formula (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Infant Formula (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Bakery & Confectionery (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Bakery & Confectionery (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Bakery & Confectionery (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Meat Alternatives (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Meat Alternatives (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Meat Alternatives (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Dairy Alternatives (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Dairy Alternatives (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Dairy Alternatives (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Organic Soy Protein Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Organic Soy Proteins Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Organic Soy Proteins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Organic Soy Proteins: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Organic

Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Organic Soy Proteins Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Organic Soy Proteins Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Organic Soy Proteins Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Organic Soy Proteins in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Organic Soy Proteins Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Organic Soy Protein Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Organic Soy Proteins Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 56: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Organic Soy Proteins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Organic Soy Proteins Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Organic Soy Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Organic Soy Proteins Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Organic Soy Proteins Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Organic Soy Proteins Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Organic Soy Proteins in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Organic Soy Proteins Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Organic Soy Proteins:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Organic Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Organic Soy Proteins Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Organic Soy Proteins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Organic Soy Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Organic Soy Proteins Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Organic Soy Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Organic Soy Proteins Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Organic Soy Proteins Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Organic Soy Proteins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Organic Soy Proteins Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Organic Soy Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 126: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Organic Soy Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Organic Soy

Proteins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Organic Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Organic Soy Proteins Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Organic Soy Proteins Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Organic Soy Proteins Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Organic Soy Proteins Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Organic Soy Proteins Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Organic Soy Proteins in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Organic Soy Proteins Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 146: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Organic Soy Proteins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Organic Soy Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Organic Soy Proteins Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Organic Soy Proteins Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Latin America

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Organic Soy Proteins Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Organic Soy Proteins Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 176: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Organic Soy Proteins: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Organic

Soy Proteins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Organic Soy Proteins Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 185: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Organic Soy Proteins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Organic Soy Proteins Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Organic Soy Proteins Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Organic Soy Proteins in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Organic Soy Proteins Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Organic Soy Proteins Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Organic Soy Proteins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Organic Soy Proteins Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Organic Soy Proteins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Organic Soy Proteins Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Organic Soy Proteins Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Organic Soy Proteins Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Organic Soy Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Organic Soy Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: Organic Soy Proteins Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957182/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001