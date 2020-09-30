NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) on behalf of Legend Biotech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Legend Biotech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 21, 2020, Legend issued a press release announcing that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fangliang Zhang, has been placed under residential surveillance by Chinese law enforcement authorities. In addition, Legend announced that the Chinese Customs Anti-Smuggling Department has inspected certain business facilities of GenScript Biotech Corporation, Legend’s parent and majority shareholder, in connection with suspected violations of import and export regulations under Chinese law.

On this news, Legend’s stock price fell sharply on September 21, 2020, to close at $27.50 per share.

