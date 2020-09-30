NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) securities between April 30, 2020 September 24, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 23, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On September 24, 2020, media reported that the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Golar’s joint venture, Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. (“Hygo”), was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil’s Operation Car Wash.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.28, or 32%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 24, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 24, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygo’s CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo’s valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

