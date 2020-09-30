New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instrumentation Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957133/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Calibration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Maintenance and Repair segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Instrumentation Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Commissioning and Testing Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR

In the global Commissioning and Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$934 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 209-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • ABB Group
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SA
  • Siemens AG




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957133/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Instrumentation Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Instrumentation Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Instrumentation Services Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Table 3: Calibration (Service) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 4: Calibration (Service) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Table 5: Maintenance and Repair (Service) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 6: Maintenance and Repair (Service) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Commissioning and Testing (Service) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Commissioning and Testing (Service) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Table 9: Process Industries (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 10: Process Industries (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Table 11: Discrete Industry (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 12: Discrete Industry (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Instrumentation Services Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Instrumentation Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to
2027

Table 14: United States Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 15: United States Instrumentation Services Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 16: Instrumentation Services Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Instrumentation Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027

Table 18: Instrumentation Services Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and 2027

Table 19: Canadian Instrumentation Services Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Canadian Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Instrumentation Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 22: Japanese Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrumentation Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 24: Instrumentation Services Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Instrumentation Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 26: Chinese Instrumentation Services Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

Table 27: Chinese Demand for Instrumentation Services in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 28: Chinese Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Instrumentation Services Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Instrumentation Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: European Instrumentation Services Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: European Instrumentation Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027

Table 32: European Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 33: European Instrumentation Services Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 34: European Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 35: Instrumentation Services Market in France by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 36: French Instrumentation Services Market Share Analysis
by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: Instrumentation Services Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 38: French Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027

GERMANY
Table 39: Instrumentation Services Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 40: German Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 41: Instrumentation Services Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 42: Instrumentation Services Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italian Instrumentation Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Italian Instrumentation Services Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

Table 45: Italian Demand for Instrumentation Services in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 46: Italian Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Instrumentation Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 48: United Kingdom Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrumentation Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 50: Instrumentation Services Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 51: Spanish Instrumentation Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027

Table 52: Instrumentation Services Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and 2027

Table 53: Spanish Instrumentation Services Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 54: Spanish Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Instrumentation Services Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Russian Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 57: Russian Instrumentation Services Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 58: Instrumentation Services Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027

Table 60: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 62: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Table 65: Instrumentation Services Market in Asia-Pacific by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Instrumentation Services Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 69: Instrumentation Services Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 70: Australian Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 71: Instrumentation Services Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 72: Instrumentation Services Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 73: Indian Instrumentation Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027

Table 74: Instrumentation Services Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and 2027

Table 75: Indian Instrumentation Services Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 76: Indian Instrumentation Services Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: Instrumentation Services Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 78: Instrumentation Services Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: Instrumentation Services Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Instrumentation Services Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Instrumentation
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Services Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Instrumentation Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 84: Instrumentation Services Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Instrumentation Services Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 86: Latin American Instrumentation Services Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027

Table 87: Latin American Instrumentation Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 88: Latin American Instrumentation Services Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

Table 89: Latin American Demand for Instrumentation Services in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 90: Latin American Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Instrumentation Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027

Table 92: Argentinean Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 93: Argentinean Instrumentation Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 94: Argentinean Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 95: Instrumentation Services Market in Brazil by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 96: Brazilian Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Instrumentation Services Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 98: Brazilian Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027

MEXICO
Table 99: Instrumentation Services Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 100: Mexican Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 101: Instrumentation Services Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 102: Instrumentation Services Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 103: Rest of Latin America Instrumentation Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service:
2020 to 2027

Table 104: Rest of Latin America Instrumentation Services
Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Instrumentation Services
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 106: Instrumentation Services Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: The Middle East Instrumentation Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025

Table 108: The Middle East Instrumentation Services Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027

Table 109: The Middle East Instrumentation Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Instrumentation Services Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and
2027

Table 111: The Middle East Instrumentation Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 112: The Middle East Instrumentation Services Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 113: Iranian Market for Instrumentation Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 114: Iranian Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrumentation Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 116: Instrumentation Services Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 117: Israeli Instrumentation Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027

Table 118: Israeli Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 119: Israeli Instrumentation Services Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 120: Israeli Instrumentation Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 121: Saudi Arabian Instrumentation Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Saudi Arabian Instrumentation Services Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand for Instrumentation Services in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 124: Saudi Arabian Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 125: Instrumentation Services Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 126: Instrumentation Services Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Instrumentation Services Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Instrumentation Services Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 129: Instrumentation Services Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 130: Rest of Middle East Instrumentation Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 131: Instrumentation Services Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 132: Instrumentation Services Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 133: African Instrumentation Services Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: African Instrumentation Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027

Table 135: African Instrumentation Services Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 136: Instrumentation Services Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957133/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001