New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Influenza Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957114/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. RIDT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RT-PCR segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $685 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Influenza Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$685 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$755.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Cell Culture Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Cell Culture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$245.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$326.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$484 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alere, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

DiaSorin SpA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Luminex Corporation

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

SA Scientific, Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957114/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Influenza Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Influenza Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Influenza Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: RIDT (Test Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: RIDT (Test Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: RIDT (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: RT-PCR (Test Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: RT-PCR (Test Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: RT-PCR (Test Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cell Culture (Test Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cell Culture (Test Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Cell Culture (Test Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Test Types (Test Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: POCT (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: POCT (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: POCT (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Laboratories (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Laboratories (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Influenza Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Influenza Diagnostics Market in the United States by

Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Influenza Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Influenza Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market Review

by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Influenza Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Influenza Diagnostics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Influenza

Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Influenza Diagnostics Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Influenza Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Influenza Diagnostics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Influenza Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Influenza Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Influenza Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Influenza Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Influenza Diagnostics Market in France by Test Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Influenza Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Influenza Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Influenza Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Influenza Diagnostics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Influenza Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Influenza Diagnostics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Influenza Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Influenza Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Influenza Diagnostics Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market Review

by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Influenza Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Russia by Test Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Influenza Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Influenza Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Influenza Diagnostics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by Test

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Influenza Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Influenza Diagnostics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market Review

by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Influenza Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Influenza Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Influenza Diagnostics Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Influenza Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Influenza Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Influenza

Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Influenza Diagnostics Market

Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Influenza Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Influenza Diagnostics Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Influenza Diagnostics Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Influenza Diagnostics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Influenza Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Influenza Diagnostics in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Influenza Diagnostics Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Influenza Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Test Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Influenza Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Influenza Diagnostics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Influenza Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin

America by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Influenza Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Influenza Diagnostics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Influenza Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Influenza Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Influenza Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Influenza Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: The Middle East Influenza Diagnostics Historic

Market by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Influenza Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Influenza Diagnostics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Influenza Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Influenza Diagnostics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Influenza

Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Influenza Diagnostics Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$

Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Influenza Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Influenza Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Influenza Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Influenza Diagnostics in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Influenza Diagnostics Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Influenza Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Influenza Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Influenza Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Influenza Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Influenza Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Influenza Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Influenza Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Influenza Diagnostics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Influenza Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Influenza Diagnostics Market in Africa by Test Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Influenza Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Influenza Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957114/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001