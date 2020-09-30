New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957106/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial IGGS component, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.9% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aviation IGGS Component segment is readjusted to a revised 19.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $298.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.6% CAGR
The Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$298.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$805.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 16.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR.
Marine IGGS Component Segment to Record 15% CAGR
In the global Marine IGGS Component segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$146.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$375.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$508.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957106/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Industrial IGGS component (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Industrial IGGS component (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Industrial IGGS component (Component) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Aviation IGGS Component (Component) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Aviation IGGS Component (Component) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Aviation IGGS Component (Component) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Marine IGGS Component (Component) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Marine IGGS Component (Component) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Marine IGGS Component (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: OEM (Fit) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: OEM (Fit) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: OEM (Fit) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Retrofit (Fit) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Retrofit (Fit) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Retrofit (Fit) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in the
United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2020
to 2027
Table 23: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in the
United States by Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Canadian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 27: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Review by Fit in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Chinese Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fit for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market by
Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 47: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2020-2027
Table 50: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in France
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: French Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in France
by Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 67: Italian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fit for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market by
Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 77: Spanish Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 78: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Review by Fit in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Russia
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Russia
by Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:
2020-2027
Table 89: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fit:
2020-2027
Table 92: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 110: Indian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 111: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Review by Fit in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 117: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 120: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inert Gas Generator
Systems (IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inert Gas Generator
Systems (IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Market Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 128: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fit for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market by Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:
2020-2027
Table 137: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fit:
2020-2027
Table 140: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Fit: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Brazil
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Brazil
by Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fit:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:
2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Historic Market by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component
for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Historic Market by Fit in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Market for Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Analysis by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 176: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Israel
in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2020-2027
Table 179: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Israel
in US$ Thousand by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fit for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS)
Market by Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 189: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 190: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit:
2012-2019
Table 192: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:
2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 196: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Fit for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fit:
2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Inert Gas Generator Systems
(IGGS) Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 200: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Africa
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fit: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market in Africa
by Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Market
Share Breakdown by Fit: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957106/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: