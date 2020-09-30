New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957106/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial IGGS component, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.9% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aviation IGGS Component segment is readjusted to a revised 19.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $298.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.6% CAGR



The Inert Gas Generator Systems (IGGS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$298.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$805.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 16.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR.



Marine IGGS Component Segment to Record 15% CAGR



In the global Marine IGGS Component segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$146.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$375.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$508.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Liquide SA

Alfa Laval AB

Cobham PLC

Coldharbour Marine Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Novair SAS

On Site Gas Systems

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Wartsila Corporation







