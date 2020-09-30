New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Turbocharger Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957102/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027.Diesel Turbocharger, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gasoline Turbocharger segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 72.3% share of the global Industrial Turbocharger market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Industrial Turbocharger market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 377-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

BorgWarner, Inc.

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Comp Turbo Technology Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

KM Products Europe Ltd. (Komatsu)

Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH

Liaoning RongLi Turbocharger Co., Ltd

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Marine Turbo Engineering Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Napier Turbochargers Ltd.

Niitsu Turbo Industries (M) Sdn Bhd

Precision Turbo & Engine Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Turbocharger Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Turbocharger Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018

& 2027

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Turbocharger Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

