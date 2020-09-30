CARLOW, Ireland, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Bieler is a single father, who used the madness of the pandemic to fulfill his dream of becoming an author. Growing up, he always imagined how it would be to travel through space and meet alien life. He became an author and has written the sci-fi novel “Full Circle” (published by AuthorHouse UK) to show his son, that no dream is too big to become a reality.

Dr. Dana Jones has invented a device, with which she is able to look into the past. The device is based on the scientific hypothesis, coined by John Wheeler in 1940, that all electrons and positrons are actually a manifestation of a single entity, which is able to travel back and forth through time. She and her team want to discover, why humans have left earth more than 25,000 years ago. Little do they know that what they are about to uncover has changed the course of humanity forever.

“I love science fiction and science fact. I have read astronomy and cosmology books for more than a decade. Thanks to great scientists like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking we get ever closer to understanding the universe and everything in it,” Bieler says. “This is a fun journey through time and space. It opens up a door to a universe, yet unexplored and is full of adventures”

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing of the novel, Bieler replies, “That it was a fun journey along the side of our main characters. That science is important. That humanity can achieve great things, if we work together.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Full-Circle-Steven-Bieler/dp/1728355206

“Full Circle”

By Steven Bieler

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 154 pages | ISBN 9781728355207

E-Book | 154 pages | ISBN 9781728355191

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Steven Bieler was born in Bavaria on March 16, 1984. He was raised by his mom, who was single all her life. He is grateful for everything she has ever done and continues to do for him. Ever since he was 6 years old, Beiler wanted to move to Ireland and marry an Irish girl. He fulfilled those dreams when he made the move on October of 2010 to work for BioWare as a community coordinator for “Star Wars - The Old Republic.” Sadly, his marriage did not last. He is a single father and dedicates his book to his son, Harry. He now lives with his son, mother and three dogs in a small Irish village. He grew up watching all types of science fiction. From “Star Wars” to “2001,” “Alien,” “Terminator,” “Star Trek,” “Stargate” and many more. He loves videos games. His first console was the Atari 260. His favorite sci-fi videogame series are “Mass Effect” and “Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic.”

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services.

