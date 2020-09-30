New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Transmitters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957101/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Level Transmitters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pressure Transmitters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Industrial Transmitters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
General Purpose Transmitters Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global General Purpose Transmitters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957101/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Transmitters Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Transmitters Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Transmitters Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Level Transmitters (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Level Transmitters (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Level Transmitters (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Pressure Transmitters (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Pressure Transmitters (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Pressure Transmitters (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: General Purpose Transmitters (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: General Purpose Transmitters (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: General Purpose Transmitters (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Temperature Transmitters (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Temperature Transmitters (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Temperature Transmitters (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Flow Transmitters (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Flow Transmitters (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Flow Transmitters (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Power (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Power (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Power (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Transmitters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Industrial Transmitters Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Industrial Transmitters Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Industrial Transmitters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Industrial Transmitters Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Industrial Transmitters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Industrial Transmitters Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Industrial Transmitters Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Industrial Transmitters Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Industrial Transmitters: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Industrial Transmitters Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Industrial Transmitters Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Industrial Transmitters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Industrial Transmitters Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Industrial Transmitters Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Industrial Transmitters in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Industrial Transmitters Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Transmitters Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Industrial Transmitters Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Industrial Transmitters Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Industrial Transmitters Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Industrial Transmitters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Industrial Transmitters Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Industrial Transmitters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: Industrial Transmitters Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Industrial Transmitters Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Industrial Transmitters Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Industrial Transmitters Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Industrial Transmitters Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Industrial Transmitters Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Industrial Transmitters Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Industrial Transmitters Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Industrial Transmitters Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Industrial Transmitters Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Industrial Transmitters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Industrial Transmitters Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Industrial Transmitters Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Industrial Transmitters in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Industrial Transmitters Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Transmitters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Industrial Transmitters Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Industrial Transmitters Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Industrial Transmitters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Industrial Transmitters Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Industrial Transmitters Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Industrial Transmitters Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Industrial Transmitters Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Industrial Transmitters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Industrial Transmitters Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Industrial Transmitters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Industrial Transmitters Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Industrial Transmitters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Industrial Transmitters Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Industrial Transmitters Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Industrial Transmitters Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Industrial Transmitters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 110: Industrial Transmitters Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Industrial Transmitters Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Industrial Transmitters Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Industrial Transmitters Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Industrial Transmitters Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Industrial Transmitters Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Industrial Transmitters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Industrial Transmitters Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Indian Industrial Transmitters Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Industrial Transmitters Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Industrial Transmitters Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Industrial Transmitters Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Industrial Transmitters Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial
Transmitters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Industrial Transmitters Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Transmitters Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Transmitters Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Industrial Transmitters Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Industrial Transmitters Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Industrial Transmitters Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Industrial Transmitters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Industrial Transmitters Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Industrial Transmitters Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Industrial Transmitters in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Industrial Transmitters Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Industrial Transmitters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Industrial Transmitters Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Industrial Transmitters Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Industrial Transmitters Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Industrial Transmitters Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Industrial Transmitters Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Industrial Transmitters Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Industrial Transmitters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Industrial Transmitters Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Industrial Transmitters Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Industrial Transmitters Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Industrial Transmitters Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Industrial Transmitters Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Industrial Transmitters Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Industrial Transmitters Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Industrial Transmitters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 176: Industrial Transmitters Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Industrial Transmitters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Industrial Transmitters Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Industrial Transmitters Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 181: The Middle East Industrial Transmitters Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Industrial Transmitters Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Industrial Transmitters: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Industrial Transmitters Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Iranian Industrial Transmitters Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Industrial Transmitters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Industrial Transmitters Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Industrial Transmitters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 194: Industrial Transmitters Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Industrial Transmitters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Industrial Transmitters Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Industrial Transmitters Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Transmitters in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Industrial Transmitters Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Industrial Transmitters Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Industrial Transmitters
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Industrial Transmitters Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Industrial Transmitters
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Industrial Transmitters Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Industrial Transmitters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Industrial Transmitters Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Industrial Transmitters Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Industrial Transmitters Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Industrial Transmitters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Industrial Transmitters Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Industrial Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Industrial Transmitters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Industrial Transmitters Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Industrial Transmitters Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957101/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: