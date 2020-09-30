New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Temperature Control Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957100/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Installation Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Industrial Temperature Control Services market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Industrial Temperature Control Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$625.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$552.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$552.8 Million by the year 2027.



Consultation Services Segment Corners a 16.9% Share in 2020



In the global Consultation Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$275.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$366.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$420.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aggreko PLC

Independent Temperature Control Services, Inc. (ITC)

Julabo GmbH

LBT Testing & Calibration

Rental Solutions & Services

Schneider Electric SA

Temperature Control Service Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

UNION Instruments GmbH

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957100/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Temperature Control Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Installation

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Installation Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Installation Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Consultation

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Consultation Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consultation Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Process

Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Process Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Industries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Discrete

Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Discrete Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Discrete Industries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Temperature Control Services Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services,

Installation Services and Consultation Services for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services,

Installation Services and Consultation Services for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services,

Installation Services and Consultation Services for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: China Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services,

Installation Services and Consultation Services for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Temperature Control Services Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services,

Installation Services and Consultation Services for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: France Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services,

Installation Services and Consultation Services for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance

Services, Installation Services and Consultation Services for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services,

Installation Services and Consultation Services for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Industrial Temperature Control

Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair & Maintenance

Services, Installation Services and Consultation Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services,

Installation Services and Consultation Services for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Industrial Temperature Control

Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services,

Installation Services and Consultation Services for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services,

Installation Services and Consultation Services for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Temperature Control Services by Service Type -

Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation

Services and Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance

Services, Installation Services and Consultation Services for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process

Industries and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance

Services, Installation Services and Consultation Services for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process

Industries and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance

Services, Installation Services and Consultation Services for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



INDIA

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: India Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Calibration, Repair &

Maintenance Services, Installation Services and Consultation

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services,

Installation Services and Consultation Services for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: India Historic Review for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries and Discrete

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Temperature

Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Calibration, Repair & Maintenance

Services, Installation Services and Consultation Services for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Process Industries

and Discrete Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Process Industries and Discrete Industries

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Temperature Control Services by Service Type -

Calibration, Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation

Services and Consultation Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Temperature Control Services by Service Type - Calibration,

Repair & Maintenance Services, Installation Services and

Consultation Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957100/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001