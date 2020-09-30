New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Scanners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957097/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 2d Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laser Scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $490 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Industrial Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$490 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$570.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Linear Scanners Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Linear Scanners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$202.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$277.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$362 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Scanners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Scanners Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Scanners Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Scanners Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: 2d Scanners (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: 2d Scanners (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: 2d Scanners (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Laser Scanners (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Laser Scanners (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Laser Scanners (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Linear Scanners (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Linear Scanners (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Linear Scanners (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Barcode Scanners (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Barcode Scanners (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Barcode Scanners (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Weld Inspection Scanners (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Weld Inspection Scanners (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Weld Inspection Scanners (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Scanners Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: Industrial Scanners Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 20: United States Industrial Scanners Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Industrial Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Industrial Scanners Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Industrial Scanners Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Industrial Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Industrial Scanners Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial Scanners Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Canadian Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Industrial Scanners Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Industrial Scanners Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Industrial
Scanners Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: Industrial Scanners Market in Japan in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Industrial Scanners Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for Industrial Scanners: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Industrial Scanners Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Industrial Scanners Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Industrial Scanners Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: Industrial Scanners Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Industrial Scanners Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Industrial Scanners Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Industrial Scanners Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Scanners Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Industrial Scanners Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Industrial Scanners Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Industrial Scanners Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Industrial Scanners Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: European Industrial Scanners Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Industrial Scanners Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: European Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 50: Industrial Scanners Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: French Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Industrial Scanners Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Industrial Scanners Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Industrial Scanners Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Industrial Scanners Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: German Industrial Scanners Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: Industrial Scanners Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: German Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Industrial Scanners Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Industrial Scanners Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: Italian Industrial Scanners Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: Industrial Scanners Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Industrial Scanners Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Industrial Scanners Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Industrial Scanners Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Industrial Scanners Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 71: Industrial Scanners Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Industrial Scanners Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Scanners: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Industrial Scanners Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Industrial Scanners Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Industrial Scanners Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Industrial Scanners Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Spanish Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Industrial Scanners Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Industrial Scanners Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Industrial Scanners Market in US$ Thousand in Russia
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Russian Industrial Scanners Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Industrial Scanners Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Industrial Scanners Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Industrial Scanners Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: Industrial Scanners Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Industrial Scanners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 92: Industrial Scanners Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Industrial Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Industrial Scanners Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Industrial Scanners Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Industrial Scanners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Industrial Scanners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Industrial Scanners Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Industrial Scanners Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Industrial Scanners Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australian Industrial Scanners Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 104: Industrial Scanners Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Industrial Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Industrial Scanners Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Industrial Scanners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Industrial Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Industrial Scanners Market Analysis in India in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 110: Industrial Scanners Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Indian Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Indian Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Industrial Scanners Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Industrial Scanners Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Industrial Scanners Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Industrial Scanners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: Industrial Scanners Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Industrial Scanners Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Industrial Scanners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 120: Industrial Scanners Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Industrial Scanners Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 122: Industrial Scanners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Scanners Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Scanners:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Industrial Scanners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Scanners Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Industrial Scanners Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 128: Industrial Scanners Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Industrial Scanners Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: Latin American Industrial Scanners Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Industrial Scanners Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Industrial Scanners Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Industrial Scanners Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Industrial Scanners Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Industrial Scanners Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 137: Argentinean Industrial Scanners Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 138: Industrial Scanners Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 140: Industrial Scanners Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Industrial Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Brazilian Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Industrial Scanners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Industrial Scanners Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Industrial Scanners Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Industrial Scanners Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Mexican Industrial Scanners Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Industrial Scanners Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Industrial Scanners Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Industrial Scanners Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Industrial Scanners Market in US$ Thousand in Rest
of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Rest of Latin America Industrial Scanners Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Industrial Scanners Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Industrial Scanners Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 158: Industrial Scanners Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Industrial Scanners Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Industrial Scanners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Industrial Scanners Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Industrial Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Industrial Scanners Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Industrial Scanners Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Industrial Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Industrial Scanners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Industrial Scanners Historic Market
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Industrial Scanners Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Industrial
Scanners Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 170: Industrial Scanners Market in Iran in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Industrial Scanners Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Market for Industrial Scanners: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Industrial Scanners Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Industrial Scanners Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Industrial Scanners Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 176: Israeli Industrial Scanners Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 177: Industrial Scanners Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: Israeli Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 179: Industrial Scanners Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Saudi Arabian Industrial Scanners Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 183: Industrial Scanners Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Industrial Scanners Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Industrial Scanners Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Industrial Scanners Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Industrial Scanners Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Industrial Scanners Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Industrial Scanners Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Industrial Scanners Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Industrial Scanners Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 192: Industrial Scanners Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Rest of Middle East Industrial Scanners Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 194: Industrial Scanners Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Industrial Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Industrial Scanners Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Industrial Scanners Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Industrial Scanners Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: Industrial Scanners Market in US$ Thousand in Africa
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: African Industrial Scanners Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: African Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Industrial Scanners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Industrial Scanners Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Industrial Scanners Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
