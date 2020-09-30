Corbion has signed a US Private Placement (USPP) Notes program with 5 institutional investors. The issuance of US$ 170 million under this program consists of two tranches of each US$ 85 million with maturities of 7 and 10 years with a fixed interest rate of 2.12% and 2.43%.



The proceeds will be used to repay borrowings under the current € 300 million Revolving Credit Facility and for general corporate purposes.

This program will further optimise the maturity profile of Corbion’s outstanding debt, and will provide maximum flexibility under the current € 300 million Revolving Credit Facility.

