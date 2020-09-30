Regulated Information
Nyrstar: Publication of First Half 2020 Accounts
30 September 2020 at 07:00 CEST
Nyrstar NV (“Nyrstar” or the “Company”) today advises that it has published its accounts for H1 2020 on the website of Nyrstar (www.nyrstar.be).
About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be
