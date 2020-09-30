New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adult Stores Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114970/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on adult stores market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing acceptance of sexual wellness products and the emergence of specialty stores creating a consumer-friendly environment. In addition, growing acceptance of sexual wellness products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The adult stores market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographical landscapes.



The adult stores market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sex toys

• Condoms

• Personal lubricants

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Online retail stores

• Adult and specialty stores



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand of adult stores products among LGBT community as one of the prime reasons driving the adult stores market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our adult stores market covers the following areas:

• Adult stores market sizing

• Adult stores market forecast

• Adult stores market industry analysis





