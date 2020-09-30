Regulatory Release no. 30/2020





During September, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of September 30, 2020, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 46,793,133 following an issue of 57,460 new ordinary shares.





Reference is made to Regulatory Release 35/2020 “Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 57,460 new ordinary shares” released on September 14, 2020.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com







This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on September 30, 2020 at 8.00 am CET.







About Better Collective

Better Collective is a leading global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment