Stabilitech Biopharma announces name change to iosBio

Burgess Hill, UK, 30 September 2020, STABILITECH BIOPHARMA (the “Company”), a UK-based biotechnology company developing next generation vaccines that can be administered orally, announces today that the Company has been renamed iosBio.

Chairman of iosBio, Wayne Channon said, “Establishing a new corporate identity is part of our goal to become a disruptor in the vaccine development and delivery space. Our technology provides iosBio with an opportunity to transform the world’s approach to immunization, enabling us to pivot towards becoming a leader in orally administered, thermally stable vaccines that provide both mucosal and systemic immunity against infectious diseases.”

iosBio is using its patented OraPro™ oral delivery vaccine platform to develop a pipeline of orally administered vaccine candidates for infectious diseases including COVID-19, Zika and influenza. OraPro enables the oral administration of thermally stable viral vector vaccines. These vaccine vectors are engineered to withstand temperatures of up to 50°C, allowing them to pass through the hostile conditions in the stomach without loss of efficacy and providing long term product stability at ambient temperatures. Oral administration delivers the vaccine directly to mucosal associated lymphoid tissue (MALT), generating mucosal, systemic and T cell immune responses.

iosBio is developing OraPro-COVID-19, a self-administered oral vaccine candidate against coronavirus. Administered orally in a capsule, OraPro-COVID-19 uses a non-replicating adenovirus-5 viral vector with the SARS-CoV-2 spike-protein as its payload, delivered straight to the lymphoid tissues of the gut, where it delivers multiple levels of immunity. OraPro-COVID-19 is designed to generate humoral (antibody-mediated) and cellular (cell mediated CD4 and CD8) immune responses not just systemically in the blood, as with traditional intramuscular vaccines, but also in the body’s mucosal cells. The Company believes this is crucial for effective and widespread immunization against COVID-19. The vaccine candidate is expected to enter clinical trials in the US and Europe in Q1 2021.

The Company’s website address has changed to iosbio.com .

iosBio is a UK based biotechnology company developing next generation vaccines that can be administered orally.

The Company’s proprietary OraPro™ thermal stabilization technology enables the oral administration of thermally stable, non-replicating viral vectors that can be delivered sublingually via the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and other routes. These vaccine vectors are engineered to withstand temperatures of up to 50 degrees, allowing them to pass through the hostile conditions in the stomach without loss of efficacy and providing long term product stability at ambient temperatures.

iosBio is developing vaccines designed to stimulate mucosal, systemic and T cell immune responses, providing robust immunity to a number of infectious diseases including COVID-19, Zika and influenza.