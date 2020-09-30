Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interferon - Biosimilar Insight, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Interferon - Biosimilar Insight, 2020 report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Interferon Biosimilars landscape. It covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Interferon Biosimilars: Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Interferon report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including marketed, phase III, II, I and preclinical. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Interferon Biosimilars: Marketed Drugs

Bioferon: Biosidus

Bioferon is being developed by Biosidus. The drug is being approved for the treatment of Cancer; Hepatitis B; Hepatitis C; Kaposi's sarcoma.

Interferon Biosimilars: Emerging Drugs

Interferon beta-1b biosimilar: Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals

Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals is developing Interferon beta-1b biosimilar for the treatment of Multiple sclerosis.

Interferon: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Interferon biosimilars segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Interferon

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Interferon.

Phases

This report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like

  • Marketed stage products
  • Late stage products (BLA Filed and Phase III)
  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)
  • Early-stage products (Phase I) along with the details of
  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates
  • Route of Administration

Interferon pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

  • Subcutaneous
  • Intramuscular
  • Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

  • Monoclonal antibodies
  • Peptide
  • Protein
  • Small molecule
  • Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Interferon: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in marketed, phase III, II, I and preclinical stage. It also analyses Interferon biosimilars drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Interferon biosimilar drugs.

Report Highlights

  • The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Interferon R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Interferon.

Interferon Biosimilars Report Insights

  • Interferon Biosimilar Pipeline Analysis
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Sales Assessment
  • Unmet Needs
  • Impact of Drugs

Interferon Biosimilar Report Assessment

  • Marketed Product profiles
  • Pipeline Product Profiles
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Pipeline Assessment
  • Sales Assessment
  • Inactive drugs assessment
  • Unmet Needs

Key Questions

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

  • How many companies are developing Interferon Biosimilars?
  • How many Interferon biosimilars are developed by each company?
  • How many emerging biosimilars are in mid-stage, and late-stage?
  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Interferon biosimilars therapeutics?
  • What are the clinical studies going on for Interferon biosimilars and their status?
  • What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

  • Zydus Cadila
  • Reliance Life Sciences
  • Profarma
  • Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals
  • Dong-A ST
  • CinnaGen
  • BioPartners
  • Biocad
  • Amega Biotech

Key Products

  • MAB 2
  • ReliBeta
  • PF-08
  • Interferon beta-1b biosimilar
  • DA-3051
  • Cinno Vex
  • ReciGen
  • Bioferon
  • Inmutag
  • Alpheon
  • BCD-033
  • Megavex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jisjru

