Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interferon - Biosimilar Insight, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Interferon - Biosimilar Insight, 2020 report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Interferon Biosimilars landscape. It covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Interferon Biosimilars: Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Interferon report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including marketed, phase III, II, I and preclinical. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Interferon Biosimilars: Marketed Drugs
Bioferon: Biosidus
Bioferon is being developed by Biosidus. The drug is being approved for the treatment of Cancer; Hepatitis B; Hepatitis C; Kaposi's sarcoma.
Interferon Biosimilars: Emerging Drugs
Interferon beta-1b biosimilar: Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals
Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals is developing Interferon beta-1b biosimilar for the treatment of Multiple sclerosis.
Interferon: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Interferon biosimilars segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Interferon
There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Interferon.
Phases
This report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Interferon pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.
Interferon: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in marketed, phase III, II, I and preclinical stage. It also analyses Interferon biosimilars drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Interferon biosimilar drugs.
Report Highlights
Interferon Biosimilars Report Insights
Interferon Biosimilar Report Assessment
Key Questions
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
Key Players
Key Products
