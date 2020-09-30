Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interferon - Biosimilar Insight, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Interferon - Biosimilar Insight, 2020 report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Interferon Biosimilars landscape. It covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Interferon Biosimilars: Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Interferon report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including marketed, phase III, II, I and preclinical. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Interferon Biosimilars: Marketed Drugs



Bioferon: Biosidus



Bioferon is being developed by Biosidus. The drug is being approved for the treatment of Cancer; Hepatitis B; Hepatitis C; Kaposi's sarcoma.



Interferon Biosimilars: Emerging Drugs



Interferon beta-1b biosimilar: Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals



Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals is developing Interferon beta-1b biosimilar for the treatment of Multiple sclerosis.



Interferon: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Interferon biosimilars segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Interferon



There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Interferon.



Phases



This report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Marketed stage products

Late stage products (BLA Filed and Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage products (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Interferon pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal antibodies

Peptide

Protein

Small molecule

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Interferon: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in marketed, phase III, II, I and preclinical stage. It also analyses Interferon biosimilars drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Interferon biosimilar drugs.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Interferon R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Interferon.

Interferon Biosimilars Report Insights

Interferon Biosimilar Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Sales Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Interferon Biosimilar Report Assessment

Marketed Product profiles

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Sales Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Interferon Biosimilars?

How many Interferon biosimilars are developed by each company?

How many emerging biosimilars are in mid-stage, and late-stage?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Interferon biosimilars therapeutics?

What are the clinical studies going on for Interferon biosimilars and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Zydus Cadila

Reliance Life Sciences

Profarma

Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals

Dong-A ST

CinnaGen

BioPartners

Biocad

Amega Biotech

Key Products

MAB 2

ReliBeta

PF-08

Interferon beta-1b biosimilar

DA-3051

Cinno Vex

ReciGen

Bioferon

Inmutag

Alpheon

BCD-033

Megavex

