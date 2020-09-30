Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of the Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides an overview of the global TIP market and forecasts its development until 2022. Apart from defining Threat Intelligence Platforms, the study discusses features that will be definitional for competitive TIPs tomorrow.
It provides an overview of their evolution and outlines pathways for the future development of this product category in light of the industry convergence trend. The study presents key market measures and identifies six growth opportunities for TIP vendors. The study is an essential guide for cybersecurity companies, chief information security officers (CISOs), as well as business executives interested in intelligence-driven cybersecurity.
The growing media attention to cyberattacks and data breaches contributes to raising awareness of cybercrime along with the financial and reputational losses that it causes. Besides, the increasing complexity of cyberattacks highlights the necessity of adopting a proactive, threat intelligence-driven approach to cybersecurity. To secure a modern enterprise, security teams must not only respond to threats but also anticipate and prevent them. Intelligence-led cybersecurity is gaining more traction as organizations not only understand the need for securing their data and infrastructure but also seek the most effective ways to accomplish that goal.
Threat intelligence platforms (TIPs) enable organizations to navigate the ever-growing threat landscape and operationalize threat data. The growing volume and complexity of threat intelligence present a compelling case for the adoption of a platform that allows an organization to aggregate, vet, and process threat data.
The global TIP market is in the early stages of growth. The market is primarily shaped by the four pure-play TIP vendors, namely Anomali, EclecticIQ, ThreatConnect, and ThreatQuotient, which form the core of the traditional TIP space. In recent years, use cases of Threat Intelligence Platforms evolved to meet market demand. While some TIP vendors augment the core TIP functionality with threat hunting capabilities, others focus on offering a fully consolidated TIP and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solution to drive revenue growth.
TIP vendors take steps towards creating more consolidated products either through partnerships or internal development processes. There is a growing convergence of TIPs with SOAR, threat hunting, vulnerability management, and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions. Besides, use cases addressed by traditional TIP vendors increasingly overlap with those that are addressed by vendors who are not seen as native to the TIP space. The research highlights that TIP vendors must continuously innovate to sustain a competitive edge both from technological and marketing perspectives.
