Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, emerging drugs like SGX301, Remetinostat, Pembrolizumab, AFM13, and Cobomarsen, potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, and historical, current and forecasted CTCL market size from 2017 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Treatment:



Treatment helps in reducing symptoms, risk of complications and exacerbations among persons with Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Patients with early-stage mycosis fungoides (MF) or sezary syndrome (SS) may respond well to skin-directed therapies alone, whereas patients with more advanced disease may require a combination of skin-directed (topical) and systemic (affecting the entire body). Patients with early-stage disease, stages I-IIA, are managed mostly with skin-directed therapies.



This chapter covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available for the treatment of CTCL. It also provides the country-wise CTCL treatment guidelines across the United States, Europe, and Japan.



The market report gives a thorough understanding of the disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, types, grading, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides CTCL treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Epidemiology:



The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current CTCL patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. CTCL epidemiology is segmented by the incident population of CTCL, subtype-specific incident population of CTCL, gender-specific incidence of CTCL, stage-specific incidence of CTCL (MF/SS). Besides, The report includes a thorough analysis of all segments.



According to the report, the total prevalent population of CTCL in seven major markets was 7,410 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030).



Among all the seven major markets, total prevalent cases for Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma were highest in the United States followed by Germany and France. Spain accounted for the least number of prevalent cases among the 7 MM.



The market size of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounted for the largest CTCL market size. Among EU5 countries, Germany had the largest market size, with USD 40.59 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest market size of CTCL, with USD 17.91 million in 2017.



Drugs Uptake:



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers CTCL market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sale of each drug.



It helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size. All of which will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pembrolizumab (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.), AFM13 (Affimed GmbH.), BNZ-1 (Bioniz Therapeutics), Tislelizumab (BeiGene) and Cobomarsen (miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.) are some of the major players that are going to alter the market dynamics in the coming years.during the forecasted period 2020-2030.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



We have performed the competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. Besides, the inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Marketed Therapies



Istodax (Romidepsin): Celgene Corporation

Potelegio (Mogamulizumab): Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.

Valchlor/ Ledaga (Mechlorethamine): Actelion

Uvadex (Methoxsalen): Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Targretin (Bexarotene): Eisai Co., Ltd.

Zolinza (Vorinostat): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin): Seattle Genetics

Emerging Therapies



13.1 SGX301: Soligenix

Resminostat: 4SC AG

Remetinostat: Medivir AB

Pembrolizumab: Merck

AFM13: Affimed

Cobomarsen: miRagen Therapeutics

E7777: Eisai, Inc.

Other Promising Candidates



14.1 BNZ-1: Bioniz Therapeutics

CD11301: Galderma R&D

Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Resimmune: Angimmune

Dormant Products



Quisinostat: Janssen

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6b1xb1



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900