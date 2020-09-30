Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Cell Genomics Markets Forecasts by End User & Technology. With Executive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. With COVID Updates. 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Single Cell Genomics is emerging as a mainstay of scientific research and development. Just coming out of the lab it is finding its footing in new clinical applications especially related to immune-oncology and microbiology. But the largest market is still in research and the market is booming as understanding the genomics of individual cells opens up a whole new world of biotechnology.
This is a complex area but this report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.
The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Guides
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is Single Cell Genomics?
1.2 SCG - Still Early Days
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Market Size
1.3.2 Currency
1.3.3 Years
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think
1.5.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice
1.6 Global Listing of High Throughput Sequencing Establishments Installed Base - Location & Contacts
2. Single Cell Genomics - Guide to Technology
2.1 Isolating Single Cells
2.1.1 FACS
2.1.2 LCM
2.1.3 Micromanipulators
2.1.4 Microfluidics
2.2 Amplification
2.2.1 WTA - Whole Transcriptome Amplification
2.2.2 WGA - Whole Genome Amplification
2.3 PCR
2.4 NGS
2.5 Microarray
2.6 Digital Spatial Profiling (DSP) Technology
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.3 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier
3.1.5 Pharmaceutical or Reagent Company
3.1.6 Audit Body
3.1.7 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Immuno-oncology
4.1.2 Research Range
4.1.3 Technology Maturity & Convergence
4.1.4 Declining Costs
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Competition
4.2.2 Instrument Integration
4.2.3 Technology Shift
4.2.4 Technology Limitations
4.3 Technology Development
4.3.1 Spatial Profiling
4.3.2 Integration
4.3.3 Big Data
4.3.4 Kits and Commodities
5. Single Cell Genomics Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
6. Profiles of Key Single Cell Genomics Companies
7. Single Cell Genomics Global Market Size
7.1 Global Market Overview by Country
7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
7.2 Global Market Size by Technology - Overview
7.3 Global Market End User - Overview
8. Global Market by Technology
8.1 PCR Market
8.2 qPCR Market
8.3 NGS Market
8.4 Microarray Market
8.5 Other Technology Market
9. Single Cell Genomics Market by End User
9.1 Research Market
9.2 BioPharma Market
9.3 Clinical Market
9.4 Other End User Market
10. Appendices
10.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
10.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
10.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
