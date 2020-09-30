Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Cancer Oncology Global Market Size, Strategy and Forecasts - 2019 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A market that just keeps on growing. Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Some of these include:
Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics
1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants
2.2 Market Segments
2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Physician Office Labs
2.3.4 Physicians and POCT
2.4 Profiles of Key MDx Companies
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets
3.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics
3.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes
3.1.3 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox
3.1.4 Regulatory Retreat
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Falling Prices
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 Testing as a Controllable Cost
3.2.4 Wellness has a Downside
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing
3.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
3.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology
3.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing
3.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy
4. Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments
5. The Global Market for MDx Cancer
5.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country
6. Global MDx Cancer Markets - By Type of Cancer
6.1 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
6.2 MDx Breast Cancer
6.3 MDx Colorectal Cancer
6.4 MDx Cervical Cancer
6.5 MDx Lung Cancer
6.6 MDx Precancer
6.7 MDx Prostate Cancer
6.8 MDx Melanoma
6.9 MDx Blood Cancer
6.10 MDx Other Cancer
7. Cancer Treatment and Trials
7.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
7.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
7.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015
8. Appendices
I. United States Medicare System: January 2019 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule
II. FDA Approved Human Genetic Tests
III. FDA Approved Microbial Tests
III. FDA Approved Pharmacogenomics Tests
