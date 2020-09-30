Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Oil - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 38.8% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hemp-Derived CBD Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 32.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $436.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.3% CAGR



The Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market in the U. S. is estimated at US$436.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.3% and 31.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.5% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Bluebird Botanicals

CV Sciences, Inc.

Endoca BV

Isodiol International Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Hemp-Derived CBD Oil (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Hemp-Derived CBD Oil (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Hemp-Derived CBD Oil (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

CBD Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

