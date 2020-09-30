Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicones Market - Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on silicones demand is expected to differ in intensity depending on their end-use application. Sharpest declines would be expected in silicones for transportation, paper & textiles and energy sectors.



Demand for silicones in construction and personal care & consumer applications, although declining year over year, is expected to be somewhat better compared to other applications. On the other hand, demand for silicones is expected to be robust in medical & healthcare applications.



Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the global silicones market, cornering an estimate share of 52.3% in 2019, followed by North America with 510 thousand metric tons in the same year. Asia-Pacific is also forecast to lead the growth of the global silicones market at a 2019-2026 CAGR of 4.7% to reach 1.7 million metric tons by 2026. Overall Silicones market is estimated to reach 2.2 million metric tons in 2020.



Research Findings & Coverage

The worldwide market for Silicones is analyzed in this report with respect to product types and applications

Silicones' market size is reported in this study by silicone product types and applications across all major countries

European Silicone Industry to be Subject to Impending Regulations

Silicones Proving Highly Reliable for Clean Energy Applications

Silicone Biocompatibility a Boon for the Healthcare Industry

Automotive Applications of Silicones Gain Traction

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 69

The industry guide includes the contact details for 140 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Silicones:

Silicone Elastomers

Silicone Fluids

Silicone Resins

Other Silicones

The market for major applications of Silicones explored in this report comprises the following:

Construction

Electricals & Electronics

Energy

Transportation

Personal Care & Consumer

Healthcare

Chemicals & Plastics

Oil & Gas

Industrial Machinery

Paper & Textiles

Other Applications

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Silicones market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

COVID-19 Impact on Global Silicones Market

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Silicones Defined

1.1.2 Structure and Features of Silicones

1.1.2.1 Features Attributable to Siloxane Bonds

1.1.2.2 Features Attributable to Molecular Structure

1.1.3 Production Process of Silicones

1.1.3.1 Chlorosilanes Synthesis

1.1.3.2 Chlorosilanes Hydrolysis

1.1.3.3 Condensation Polymerization

1.1.4 Types of Silicones

1.1.4.1 Silicone Fluids

1.1.4.2 Silicone Elastomers (Rubbers)

1.1.4.2.1 High Consistency Rubber (HCR) or High-Temperature Vulcanizing (HTV)

1.1.4.2.2 Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

1.1.4.2.3 One-component Room Temperature Vulcanizing Rubber (RTV-1)

1.1.4.2.4 Two-component Room Temperature Vulcanizing Rubber (RTV-2)

1.1.4.3 Silicone Resins

1.1.4.4 Other Silicone Products

1.1.4.4.1 Silicone Gels

1.1.4.4.2 Silicone Grease

1.1.4.4.3 Silicone Wax

1.1.5 Applications of Silicones

1.1.5.1 Construction

1.1.5.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.1.5.3 Energy

1.1.5.4 Transportation

1.1.5.5 Personal Care & Consumer Products

1.1.5.6 Healthcare

1.1.5.7 Chemicals & Plastics

1.1.5.8 Oil & Gas

1.1.5.9 Industrial Machinery

1.1.5.10 Paper & Textiles

1.1.5.11 Other Applications



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Silicones Still Deriving Maximum Benefit from the Construction Industry

2.2 European Silicone Industry to be Subject to Impending Regulations

2.3 Demand for Liquid Silicone Rubber on the Upswing

2.4 Silicone Biocompatibility a Boon for the Healthcare Industry

2.5 Automotive Applications of Silicones Gain Traction

2.6 Silicones Proving Highly Reliable for Clean Energy Applications



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Avantor, Inc. (United States)

CHT Germany GmbH (Germany)

Dongyue Group Limited (China)

Elkem ASA (Norway)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Gelest, Inc. (United States)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (United States)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The Dow Chemical Company (United States)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Zhejiang Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. (Wynca Group) (China)

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

MPM Shifts Focus to Silicone Business

BRB Unveils Siloen PDA 222

BRB Develops Siloen MXP5

BRB Introduces BRB Fluid 1560 for PU and Polyester Resins & Coatings

ECCO Sko A/S and Dow Develop QUANT-U Footwear

Dow Unveils DOWSIL VE-8001 Flexible Silicone Adhesive

Elkem Silicones Establish New R&D Facility in France

Evonik Opens Silicone Manufacturing Facility in Germany

Shin-Etsu Develop New Silicone Emulsion

Wacker Unveils LIOSIL Silicone

BRB Selects UMC as its Silicone Distributor

Elkem Launches AMSil Silicone Portfolio

Brenntag AG Awarded Distribution Contract from Elkem Silicones

Wacker Launches New Silicone Emulsion Portfolio

Dow Develops DOWSIL EA-3838 Fast Adhesive

Elkem ASA Acquires Polysil

Elkem Extends Distribution Partnership with IMCD

BRB Executes Distribution Agreement with IXOM

Dow Launches DOWSIL CC-8030 Silicone Coating

BRB Silicone Expands in Turkey and Switzerland

Elkem Silicones Expands in China

BRB Unveils Silicone Resin BRB Siloen SR 385FD

BRB Unveils New Silane BRB Silanil 299

Wacker Showcases Electroactive Silicone Laminates

Wacker Establish New Silicon Metal Plant in Norway

Dow Unveils SILASTIC LTC 9400 Series Liquid Silicone Rubbers

Rogers Reformulates BISCO HT-1200 Solid Silicones

Wacker Starts Pyrogenic Silica in the U.S

PCG Acquires Da Vinci

Dow Launches New Silicone Solutions at Labelexpo Europe 2019

BRB Silanil 533 ESO Silane Introduced

Korean Specialty Silicone Gels Manufacturer Basel Chemie Acquired by Elkem

Momentive Introduces New Silicone Technologies

ACC Silicones Takes Up New Identity

WACKER Showcases Liquid and Solid Silicone Rubber Grades

Chemfit Appointed South African Distributor by BRB

Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Plant Held by Dow in China

Dow's Next Generation Silicone Optical Bonding Materials for Displays Unveiled

Gelest Introduces New Alternative to D5 Cyclomethicone Fluid

WACKER's Chinese Silicone Elastomer Production Capacity Expanded

Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd to Take Over BRB

Dow Introduces an Innovative Flexible, Electrically-Conductive Silicone Adhesive

Momentive Acquired by SJL Partners, KCC Corporation and Wonik QnC Corp

BRB Introduces New Silane BRB Silanil 145 for the Asian Market

Dow Separated from DowDuPont

WACKER's BELSIL Eco Product Line Extended

AB Specialty Silicones Expands Production Capacity by Adding New Equipment

BRB International BV's Portuguese Distribution to be Handled by Comercial Qumica Mass

Ricardo Molina Appointed BRB's Distributor for Algeria and Morocco

Swiss Distribution of BRB Silicones Given to Stockmeier Chemie

Dow's 3D-Printable Liquid Silicone Rubber Used in ECCO's Advanced Customized Footwear

Elkem Silicones Opens New R&D Center

WACKER Expands Global Silicone Rubber Production Capacities

WACKER and Fuji Polymer Industries in Collaboration

Azelis Americas and Momentive Performance Materials Expand Distribution Agreement

New Coatings Additive and Coatings Resin Launched by BRB

New Soft Skin Adhesive Introduced by Dow Silicones

Acetylenic and Alkynyl Silane Offerings of Gelest Expanded

BRB Acquires Majority Stake in CSL Silicones

Dow Invests Funds for Addressing Growing Demand for Silicones

Evonik to Construct New Silicone Facility in Northern Germany

Momentive's Leverkusen, Germany-Based New NXT Silane Unit Inaugurated

Rogers Corp Launches ARLON Flame-Retardant Self-Fusing Silicone Tape

Shin-Etsu Chemical Invests Funds for Expanding its Silicones Business

WACKER to Open Printing Lab for Silicone Rubber in the US

Novel Silicone Foam Solution for Enclosure Sealing Launched by Rogers Corp

New and Improved Food Grade Molding Putty Launched by ACC Silicones

New Softer Grade of Ultra-High Elongation Silicone Elastomer Launched by Gelest

Gelest Commercializes Diiodosilane to Fulfill Demand for Next-Generation Semiconductors

Momentive's Next Generation of Thermally Resistant Silicone PSA Introduced

Dow Corning Rebrands Silicone Sealants

AB Specialty Silicones Launches New Family of Silicone Emulsifiers

Dongyue Group Spins Off Organic Silicone Products Business

WACKER's South Korean Production Site for Silicones Inaugurated

WACKER Launches BELSIL eco Silicone Fluids for Cosmetic Applications

TUV SUD Certifies WACKER's Process for Manufacturing Silicone Fluids Based on Biomethanol

ICM Products Granted ISO 9001:2015 Certification by NSF-ISR

WACKER's New Functional Silicone Fluids in India Opened

Azelis Appointed Sole Australian Distributor of Momentive's Silicone Specialties for Personal Care

BRB Debuts New Silicone Microemulsions for Home and Car Care Sectors

BRB's New Silane for Hydrophobizing and Crosslinking Applications Introduced

Evonik's TEGO RC Silicones for Linerless Labels Unveiled

