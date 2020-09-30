Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicones Market - Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on silicones demand is expected to differ in intensity depending on their end-use application. Sharpest declines would be expected in silicones for transportation, paper & textiles and energy sectors.
Demand for silicones in construction and personal care & consumer applications, although declining year over year, is expected to be somewhat better compared to other applications. On the other hand, demand for silicones is expected to be robust in medical & healthcare applications.
Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the global silicones market, cornering an estimate share of 52.3% in 2019, followed by North America with 510 thousand metric tons in the same year. Asia-Pacific is also forecast to lead the growth of the global silicones market at a 2019-2026 CAGR of 4.7% to reach 1.7 million metric tons by 2026. Overall Silicones market is estimated to reach 2.2 million metric tons in 2020.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The worldwide market for Silicones is analyzed in this report with respect to product types and applications
- Silicones' market size is reported in this study by silicone product types and applications across all major countries
- European Silicone Industry to be Subject to Impending Regulations
- Silicones Proving Highly Reliable for Clean Energy Applications
- Silicone Biocompatibility a Boon for the Healthcare Industry
- Automotive Applications of Silicones Gain Traction
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 69
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 140 companies
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Silicones:
- Silicone Elastomers
- Silicone Fluids
- Silicone Resins
- Other Silicones
The market for major applications of Silicones explored in this report comprises the following:
- Construction
- Electricals & Electronics
- Energy
- Transportation
- Personal Care & Consumer
- Healthcare
- Chemicals & Plastics
- Oil & Gas
- Industrial Machinery
- Paper & Textiles
- Other Applications
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Silicones market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Silicones Market
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Silicones Defined
1.1.2 Structure and Features of Silicones
1.1.2.1 Features Attributable to Siloxane Bonds
1.1.2.2 Features Attributable to Molecular Structure
1.1.3 Production Process of Silicones
1.1.3.1 Chlorosilanes Synthesis
1.1.3.2 Chlorosilanes Hydrolysis
1.1.3.3 Condensation Polymerization
1.1.4 Types of Silicones
1.1.4.1 Silicone Fluids
1.1.4.2 Silicone Elastomers (Rubbers)
1.1.4.2.1 High Consistency Rubber (HCR) or High-Temperature Vulcanizing (HTV)
1.1.4.2.2 Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)
1.1.4.2.3 One-component Room Temperature Vulcanizing Rubber (RTV-1)
1.1.4.2.4 Two-component Room Temperature Vulcanizing Rubber (RTV-2)
1.1.4.3 Silicone Resins
1.1.4.4 Other Silicone Products
1.1.4.4.1 Silicone Gels
1.1.4.4.2 Silicone Grease
1.1.4.4.3 Silicone Wax
1.1.5 Applications of Silicones
1.1.5.1 Construction
1.1.5.2 Electrical & Electronics
1.1.5.3 Energy
1.1.5.4 Transportation
1.1.5.5 Personal Care & Consumer Products
1.1.5.6 Healthcare
1.1.5.7 Chemicals & Plastics
1.1.5.8 Oil & Gas
1.1.5.9 Industrial Machinery
1.1.5.10 Paper & Textiles
1.1.5.11 Other Applications
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Silicones Still Deriving Maximum Benefit from the Construction Industry
2.2 European Silicone Industry to be Subject to Impending Regulations
2.3 Demand for Liquid Silicone Rubber on the Upswing
2.4 Silicone Biocompatibility a Boon for the Healthcare Industry
2.5 Automotive Applications of Silicones Gain Traction
2.6 Silicones Proving Highly Reliable for Clean Energy Applications
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Avantor, Inc. (United States)
- CHT Germany GmbH (Germany)
- Dongyue Group Limited (China)
- Elkem ASA (Norway)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Gelest, Inc. (United States)
- KCC Corporation (South Korea)
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (United States)
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- The Dow Chemical Company (United States)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
- Zhejiang Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. (Wynca Group) (China)
4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- MPM Shifts Focus to Silicone Business
- BRB Unveils Siloen PDA 222
- BRB Develops Siloen MXP5
- BRB Introduces BRB Fluid 1560 for PU and Polyester Resins & Coatings
- ECCO Sko A/S and Dow Develop QUANT-U Footwear
- Dow Unveils DOWSIL VE-8001 Flexible Silicone Adhesive
- Elkem Silicones Establish New R&D Facility in France
- Evonik Opens Silicone Manufacturing Facility in Germany
- Shin-Etsu Develop New Silicone Emulsion
- Wacker Unveils LIOSIL Silicone
- BRB Selects UMC as its Silicone Distributor
- Elkem Launches AMSil Silicone Portfolio
- Brenntag AG Awarded Distribution Contract from Elkem Silicones
- Wacker Launches New Silicone Emulsion Portfolio
- Dow Develops DOWSIL EA-3838 Fast Adhesive
- Elkem ASA Acquires Polysil
- Elkem Extends Distribution Partnership with IMCD
- BRB Executes Distribution Agreement with IXOM
- Dow Launches DOWSIL CC-8030 Silicone Coating
- BRB Silicone Expands in Turkey and Switzerland
- Elkem Silicones Expands in China
- BRB Unveils Silicone Resin BRB Siloen SR 385FD
- BRB Unveils New Silane BRB Silanil 299
- Wacker Showcases Electroactive Silicone Laminates
- Wacker Establish New Silicon Metal Plant in Norway
- Dow Unveils SILASTIC LTC 9400 Series Liquid Silicone Rubbers
- Rogers Reformulates BISCO HT-1200 Solid Silicones
- Wacker Starts Pyrogenic Silica in the U.S
- PCG Acquires Da Vinci
- Dow Launches New Silicone Solutions at Labelexpo Europe 2019
- BRB Silanil 533 ESO Silane Introduced
- Korean Specialty Silicone Gels Manufacturer Basel Chemie Acquired by Elkem
- Momentive Introduces New Silicone Technologies
- ACC Silicones Takes Up New Identity
- WACKER Showcases Liquid and Solid Silicone Rubber Grades
- Chemfit Appointed South African Distributor by BRB
- Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Plant Held by Dow in China
- Dow's Next Generation Silicone Optical Bonding Materials for Displays Unveiled
- Gelest Introduces New Alternative to D5 Cyclomethicone Fluid
- WACKER's Chinese Silicone Elastomer Production Capacity Expanded
- Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd to Take Over BRB
- Dow Introduces an Innovative Flexible, Electrically-Conductive Silicone Adhesive
- Momentive Acquired by SJL Partners, KCC Corporation and Wonik QnC Corp
- BRB Introduces New Silane BRB Silanil 145 for the Asian Market
- Dow Separated from DowDuPont
- WACKER's BELSIL Eco Product Line Extended
- AB Specialty Silicones Expands Production Capacity by Adding New Equipment
- BRB International BV's Portuguese Distribution to be Handled by Comercial Qumica Mass
- Ricardo Molina Appointed BRB's Distributor for Algeria and Morocco
- Swiss Distribution of BRB Silicones Given to Stockmeier Chemie
- Dow's 3D-Printable Liquid Silicone Rubber Used in ECCO's Advanced Customized Footwear
- Elkem Silicones Opens New R&D Center
- WACKER Expands Global Silicone Rubber Production Capacities
- WACKER and Fuji Polymer Industries in Collaboration
- Azelis Americas and Momentive Performance Materials Expand Distribution Agreement
- New Coatings Additive and Coatings Resin Launched by BRB
- New Soft Skin Adhesive Introduced by Dow Silicones
- Acetylenic and Alkynyl Silane Offerings of Gelest Expanded
- BRB Acquires Majority Stake in CSL Silicones
- Dow Invests Funds for Addressing Growing Demand for Silicones
- Evonik to Construct New Silicone Facility in Northern Germany
- Momentive's Leverkusen, Germany-Based New NXT Silane Unit Inaugurated
- Rogers Corp Launches ARLON Flame-Retardant Self-Fusing Silicone Tape
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Invests Funds for Expanding its Silicones Business
- WACKER to Open Printing Lab for Silicone Rubber in the US
- Novel Silicone Foam Solution for Enclosure Sealing Launched by Rogers Corp
- New and Improved Food Grade Molding Putty Launched by ACC Silicones
- New Softer Grade of Ultra-High Elongation Silicone Elastomer Launched by Gelest
- Gelest Commercializes Diiodosilane to Fulfill Demand for Next-Generation Semiconductors
- Momentive's Next Generation of Thermally Resistant Silicone PSA Introduced
- Dow Corning Rebrands Silicone Sealants
- AB Specialty Silicones Launches New Family of Silicone Emulsifiers
- Dongyue Group Spins Off Organic Silicone Products Business
- WACKER's South Korean Production Site for Silicones Inaugurated
- WACKER Launches BELSIL eco Silicone Fluids for Cosmetic Applications
- TUV SUD Certifies WACKER's Process for Manufacturing Silicone Fluids Based on Biomethanol
- ICM Products Granted ISO 9001:2015 Certification by NSF-ISR
- WACKER's New Functional Silicone Fluids in India Opened
- Azelis Appointed Sole Australian Distributor of Momentive's Silicone Specialties for Personal Care
- BRB Debuts New Silicone Microemulsions for Home and Car Care Sectors
- BRB's New Silane for Hydrophobizing and Crosslinking Applications Introduced
- Evonik's TEGO RC Silicones for Linerless Labels Unveiled
