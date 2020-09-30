Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile TV - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mobile TV Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile TV estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027.



Free to Air Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pay TV Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Mobile TV market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AT&T, Inc.

Bell Canada

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Charter Communications (Spectrum)

Comcast Corporation

SPB TV AG

Tata Sky Ltd.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile TV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Mobile TV Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Mobile TV Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Mobile TV Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Free to Air Services (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Free to Air Services (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Free to Air Services (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Pay TV Services (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Pay TV Services (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Pay TV Services (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Mobile TV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Mobile TV Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Mobile TV Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

