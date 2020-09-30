Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile TV - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile TV Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile TV estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Free to Air Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pay TV Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR

The Mobile TV market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • AT&T, Inc.
  • Bell Canada
  • Bharti Airtel Ltd.
  • Charter Communications (Spectrum)
  • Comcast Corporation
  • SPB TV AG
  • Tata Sky Ltd.
  • Verizon Communications, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Mobile TV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Mobile TV Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Mobile TV Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Mobile TV Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Free to Air Services (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • Free to Air Services (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • Free to Air Services (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Pay TV Services (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • Pay TV Services (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • Pay TV Services (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Mobile TV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • Mobile TV Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
  • Mobile TV Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

