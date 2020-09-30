New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital ATC Towers Market: Focus on Operation Type, System, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975667/?utm_source=GNW

Global Digital ATC Towers Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The Global Digital ATC Towers Market report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 28.73% on the basis of value during the forecast period 2020-2025. In 2019, Europe dominated the global digital ATC towers market with an estimated share of 51.78%. The region’s growth can be attributed to the European Union’s SESAR initiative. Companies such as Aena, Airbus, Eurocontrol, Frequentis, Honeywell, Indra, NATS Holdings, Selex ES, Thales Group, and a few others are part of the SESAR project providing various systems for the upgradation of air traffic management.



The global digital ATC towers market is gaining widespread importance owing to the increasing efforts of the key players as well as aviation authorities and international organizations that support the digital ATC tower trend. Moreover, the development of technologies such as machine learning, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced sensor systems for enhanced capabilities may propel the market growth.



Scope of Digital ATC Towers Market



The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the digital ATC towers market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.



Global Digital ATC Towers Market Segmentation



The digital ATC towers market is further segmented on the basis of operation type, system, application, and region.While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces of this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry.



The report analyzes different applications that include communication, information and control, flight data handling, surveillance, and visualization. In operation type segment, the market is segmented into single remote tower, multiple remote tower, and contingency remote tower.



The digital ATC towers market regional analysis is segregated into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided in the market study.



Key Companies in Global Digital ATC Towers Market



The key market players in the global digital ATC towers market include Saab AB, Frequentis Group, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Searidge Technologies, Leonardo S.P.A, Kongsberg Gruppen, Rohde & Schwarz Emirates L.L.C., NATS Limited, Avinor AS, Skysoft-ATM SA, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Norway

• Germany

• Sweden

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-the-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

