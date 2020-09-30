Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Automation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Automation estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Storage Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.6% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Network Automation segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR



The Data Center Automation market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.



Server Automation Segment to Record 21.7% CAGR



In the global Server Automation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$651.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABB Group

BMC Software, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Chef Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ServiceNow, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Automation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Data Center Automation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Data Center Automation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Data Center Automation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Storage Automation (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Storage Automation (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Storage Automation (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Network Automation (Solution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Network Automation (Solution) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Network Automation (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Server Automation (Solution) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Server Automation (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Server Automation (Solution) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BFSI (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

BFSI (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

BFSI (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IT & Telecom (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

IT & Telecom (End-Use Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

IT & Telecom (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Public Sector & Utilities (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Public Sector & Utilities (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Public Sector & Utilities (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

