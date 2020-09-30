Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Data Center - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Edge Data Center estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.1% share of the global Edge Data Center market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Edge Data Center market in the U. S. is estimated at US$306.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$409.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$409.1 Million by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 25.2% Share in 2020



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$209.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$521 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$277.1 Million by the year 2027. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Anixter International, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Panduit Corporation

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation

Zellabox

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Edge Data Center Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Edge Data Center Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Edge Data Center by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Historic Review for Edge Data Center by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

15-Year Perspective for Edge Data Center by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Current & Future Analysis for Edge Data Center by End-Use - BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Historic Review for Edge Data Center by End-Use - BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

15-Year Perspective for Edge Data Center by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

