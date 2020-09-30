Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Datacenters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Datacenters estimated at US$151.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$197.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Electrical Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$34.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IT Infrastructure segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $44.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Datacenters market in the U. S. is estimated at US$44.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Mechanical Infrastructure Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Mechanical Infrastructure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.9 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Datacenters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Datacenters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Datacenters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Electrical Infrastructure (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Electrical Infrastructure (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

IT Infrastructure (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

IT Infrastructure (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Mechanical Infrastructure (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Mechanical Infrastructure (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

General Construction (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

General Construction (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Datacenters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Datacenters Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Datacenters Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

