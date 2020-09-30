New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indonesia Power Generation EPC Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974108/?utm_source=GNW





- The conventional thermal power segment has dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period. More than 56% of the electricity generated in the country is from coal.

- The Indonesian government has planned to produce 31% of its energy demand from renewable by 2050. This is likely to create several opportunities for the Indonesia power generation EPC market in the future.

- The increasing power demand due to sharp increase in industrialization in the country is expected to drive the Indonesia power EPC generation market during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Conventional Thermal Power to Dominate the Market



- Indonesia is currently the fourth populous country in the world. For several decades Indonesia was a net exporter of oil in the OPEC but due to the constant increase in energy demand and population of the country, it became a net importer of oil. The consumption of coal in the country was also doubled in the last 15 years.

- Conventional Thermal Power is the power that is generated through various sources such as coal, natural gas, and oil. In 2018, approximately more than 85% of the electricity generated in Indonesia was from conventional thermal power.

- Out of the various sources of generating conventional thermal power, the majority of energy came from coal, in 2018. Coal contributed approximately 66% to the conventional thermal power electricity generation, producing 156.4 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity, in 2018.

- In 2017, the expansion of the Tanjung Jati B coal-fired power plant started. After completion the plant is expected to have a total installed capacity of 4640 megawatts (MW). The project is being executed by Bhumi Jati Power Company, an independent power producer (IPP), on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis. The expansion project is expected to complete by 2021. This clearly show’s the country’s increasing conventional thermal power in the country.

- Therefore, owing to the above mentioned points, conventional thermal power generation is likely to dominate the Indonesia power generation EPC market during the forecast period.



Increasing Power Demand Expected to Drive the Market



- In 2018, the total electricity generation from the various sources in the power sector in Indonesia was 267.3 terawatt-hours (TWh). Energy sources contributing to the country’s energy generation include coal, natural gas, wind, hydro, geothermal, biofuels, and solar energy.

- In 2018, the energy consumption in the country was 185.5 million tons of oil equivalent, which is likely to increase the future. The increasing energy consumption in the future can be compensated by increasing the total installed capacity and power generation. According to the government of Indonesia, the country until 2030 is mainly going to depend on coal energy for the energy supply.

- In 2018, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) completed unit 1 construction of a natural-gas-fired power generation power plant that was built in Indonesia on Java Island within the boundary of the Tanjung Priok Power Plant by PT. PLN (Persero), Indonesia’s state owned electricity provider. Under the Jawa-2 Project, PLN planned to construct an 880 megawatts (MW) plant comprising two gas turbines combined cycle power generation systems. This clearly shows the increasing power generation in Indonesia that will come into action by 2021.

- Hence, the increasing power generating capacity to cope up with the future demand surge expected from the country, is likely to drive the Indonesia power generation EPC market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The Indonesia power generation EPC market is moderately consolidated. Some of key players in this market include General Electric Company, Marubeni Corp, PT Adaro Energy Tbk, J Power (Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.), and PT. Bhumi Jati Power.



