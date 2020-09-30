Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Oximeter Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pulse oximeter market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025.
The global pulse oximeter market is expected to grow at an absolute growth of over 70% during the forecast period.
The market is growing due to the growing elderly population, which is prone to the risk of respiratory diseases, hypertension, CVD, diabetes, and other diseases that could affect oxygen levels (SpO2). The increasing emphasis on patient safety during treatment in healthcare settings and the demand for consistent vital signs monitoring is expected to drive the growth of the market.
The growing awareness of patient monitoring and an increase in target disease prevalence are further likely to boost market growth during the forecast period. Strong demand for pulse oximeters and increased end-users' spending sentiments on home patient monitoring devices worldwide is contributing to market growth.
The purchase of at-home pulse oximeters has spiked over 500% since the detection of COVID-19 cases in the US. The device can easily be purchased at drugstores and via online retailers. Several physicians observe pulse oximeters are an important device to identify declining lung function early and address the cause, including COVID-19. Hence, the rising adoption of these devices has boosted the demand for pulse oximeter on the global level, which is further expected to contribute to the market growth in upcoming years.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the pulse oximeter market during the forecast period:
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the pulse oximeter market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the pulse oximeter market shares?
3. Which segment accounted for the largest pulse oximeter market share?
4. Who are the key players in the market, and what is the growth of Masimo pulse oximeter market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pulse oximeter market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Covid-19 Pandemic
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Advent of Wrist-Worn Pulse Oximeters
8.2 Upsurge In Covid-19 Pandemic Positive Cases
8.3 Increasing Demand For Integration Of Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms & Pulse Oximeters
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Favorable Patient Demographics
9.2 Technological Advancements Coupled With Product Innovations
9.3 High Demand For Handheld & Fingertip Pulse Oximeters
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Shifting Of Healthcare Providers' Preferences Towards Multiparameter Patient Monitors
10.2 Limitations Associated With Pulse Oximeter Calibration
10.3 Intense Competition Coupled With Pricing Pressure
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters
12.4 Hand-held Pulse Oximeters
12.5 Tabletop/Bedside Pulse Oximeters
12.6 Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters
13 End-Users
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Hospitals
13.4 Clinics
13.5 Home Healthcare Settings
13.6 Others
14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Geographic Overview
Competitive Landscape
20.1 Competition Overview
20.2 Market Share Analysis
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzh395
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: