The pulse oximeter market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025.



The global pulse oximeter market is expected to grow at an absolute growth of over 70% during the forecast period.



The market is growing due to the growing elderly population, which is prone to the risk of respiratory diseases, hypertension, CVD, diabetes, and other diseases that could affect oxygen levels (SpO2). The increasing emphasis on patient safety during treatment in healthcare settings and the demand for consistent vital signs monitoring is expected to drive the growth of the market.



The growing awareness of patient monitoring and an increase in target disease prevalence are further likely to boost market growth during the forecast period. Strong demand for pulse oximeters and increased end-users' spending sentiments on home patient monitoring devices worldwide is contributing to market growth.



The purchase of at-home pulse oximeters has spiked over 500% since the detection of COVID-19 cases in the US. The device can easily be purchased at drugstores and via online retailers. Several physicians observe pulse oximeters are an important device to identify declining lung function early and address the cause, including COVID-19. Hence, the rising adoption of these devices has boosted the demand for pulse oximeter on the global level, which is further expected to contribute to the market growth in upcoming years.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the pulse oximeter market during the forecast period:

Advent of Wrist worn Pulse Oximeter

Upsurge in COVID-19 Pandemic Positive Cases

Increasing Demand for Integration of Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms with Pulse Oximeters

Favorable Patient Demographics

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the pulse oximeter market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the pulse oximeter market shares?

3. Which segment accounted for the largest pulse oximeter market share?

4. Who are the key players in the market, and what is the growth of Masimo pulse oximeter market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pulse oximeter market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Covid-19 Pandemic



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Advent of Wrist-Worn Pulse Oximeters

8.2 Upsurge In Covid-19 Pandemic Positive Cases

8.3 Increasing Demand For Integration Of Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms & Pulse Oximeters



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Favorable Patient Demographics

9.2 Technological Advancements Coupled With Product Innovations

9.3 High Demand For Handheld & Fingertip Pulse Oximeters



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Shifting Of Healthcare Providers' Preferences Towards Multiparameter Patient Monitors

10.2 Limitations Associated With Pulse Oximeter Calibration

10.3 Intense Competition Coupled With Pricing Pressure



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

12.4 Hand-held Pulse Oximeters

12.5 Tabletop/Bedside Pulse Oximeters

12.6 Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters



13 End-Users

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Hospitals

13.4 Clinics

13.5 Home Healthcare Settings

13.6 Others



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview

20.2 Market Share Analysis



Prominent Vendors

Medtronic

Masimo

Koninklijke Philips

Nonin Medical

NIHON KOHDEN

Smiths Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

Acare Technology

Contec Medical Systems

COMED

MEDPLANT

Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings

medical Econet

Microlife

ARKY

Advanced Instrumentations

CA-MI

Meditech

Shanghai Berry Electronic Technology

AVI Healthcare

Recorders & Medicare Systems (RMS)

Shanxi Jerry Medical Instrument

Shenzhen Creative Industry

Devon Medical Products

Sunset Healthcare Solutions

Compass Health Brands

IN4 Technology

Progetti

Vyaire Medical

HUM Society for Homecare and Medical Technology

Oxitone Medical

Bitmos

Beijing Choice Electronic Technology

Mediaid

RADIMED

Shenzhen Unicare Electronic

COMDEK

Medlab Clinical

Charmcare

GETEMED Medical and Information Technology

Nureca

Maxtec

