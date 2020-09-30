Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "District Cooling - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for District Cooling estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Absorption Cooling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Production Techniques segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The District Cooling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- ADC Energy Systems L.L.C.
- Danfoss A/S - District Energy
- DC Pro Engineering LLC
- District Cooling Company
- Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower)
- Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool)
- Fortum Corporation
- Gas District Cooling (M) Sdn Bhd
- Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd
- Logstor A/S
- Marafeq Qatar
- Pal Technology
- Qatar District Cooling Company (Qatar Cool)
- Ramboll Group A/S
- Shinryo Corporation
- Siemens AG
- SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.
- Stellar Energy
- Tabreed, National Central Cooling Company PJSC
- Veolia Environnement SA
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- District Energy: A Strategy to Address Climate Change
- District Cooling Market: A Prelude
- Absorption Cooling: A High Growth Segment
- Commercial End-Use Segment Leads District Cooling Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- District Cooling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Warming and Constantly Rising Temperatures Give Rise to the Need for District Cooling Networks
- Concerns over Global Warming Raise Significance of District Cooling: Countries with Highest Ecological Footprint Per Person (in gha/person)
- Driven by Population Growth, Urbanization and Real-Estate and Infrastructure Expansion, District Cooling Demand in Emerging Economies Set for Rapid Growth
- Global Population in Thousands by Region for the Years 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- Global Urban Population in Thousands by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- Growing Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Popular by Region
- Infrastructure Spending and Projection Investment Requirements in $ Trillion: Breakdown by Geographic Region for the Period 2000-2015 and 2017-2035
- Rising Demand for Air Conditioning Shifts Focus onto District Cooling Systems
- Global Population Growth to Concentrate in Tropical Regions: Projected Growth in Population (in Thousands) by Select Countries for the Period 2019-2035
- High Potential to Save Cooling Costs through Adoption of District Cooling: Potential Savings in Energy Used and Cost Using District Cooling for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
- High Energy Efficiency Advantage of District Cooling Over Conventional Cooling Augurs Well for the Market
- Electricity Consumption in KW/TR for Various Cooling Technologies
- Growing Demand for Sustainable and Energy Efficient Cooling Technologies to Fuel Demand for District Cooling Systems
- Rising Adoption of Sustainable Building Codes and Standards: A Positive Growth Factor
- Government Regulations and Policies Vital to Boost Potential of District Cooling Market
- Smart District Cooling Systems to Impact Development of Smart Cities
- Technology Advancements Translate into Significant Cost and Operational Benefits for District Cooling Systems
- Artificial Intelligence to Foster Growth of District Cooling Market
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- District Cooling
- District Cooling Technologies
- Absorption-Based Cooling
- Alternative Thermally Activated Cooling
- Advantages and Disadvantages of District Cooling Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- District Cooling Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- District Cooling Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
- Absorption Cooling (Production Technique) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Absorption Cooling (Production Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Other Production Techniques (Production Technique) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Other Production Techniques (Production Technique) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
- Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Institutional (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Institutional (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
