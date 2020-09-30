Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



At a time when the global economic climate seems to be spinning out of control, the Enterprise Metadata Management market will face severe short-term challenges in virtually every application area with the exception of one.



The global market under such a scenario is projected to reach a revised value of US$8.1 billion by the year 2027. As COVID-19 continues to spread and cause large scale human and financial destruction in countries across the world, pessimism is beginning to run high among chief information officers(CIOs). The general decline in business confidence is an indication of the gradually worsening economic climate, since business confidence is a well-known leading indicator of future output. Business confidence, in other words, is a barometer of investment growth.



As companies revisit their Investment spending plans, its little surprise that IT budgets are being slashed. IT budgets which in the pre-pandemic period was projected to grow by over 4% to 5% supported largely by enterprise software spending is now set for downward revisions. Virtually every technology company is facing financial challenges of disrupted supply chains, and falling work-from-home (WFM) employee productivity. Inability to meet quarterly revenue targets mean reduced available funds for planned IT projects.



Over 45% to 55% of CIOs expect negative impact on IT budgets in the range of -10% to -40% as compared to the less than 20% who expect spending to actually increase. Excluding cloud computing and technologies for remote working which are high priority as businesses come under pressure to enable WFM to ensure business continuity, all other IT spending are being slashed. Enterprise metadata management will witness decline in all industrial sectors except healthcare, given the immediate importance of data intelligence on combating COVID-19.



Metadata management becomes critically important to managing COVID-19 data complexities as disease epidemiological data flows from diverse sources such as population health, demographics, outbreak hotspots and organizations like W. H. O, CDC and state and local governments across the globe. Effective and meaningful use of this data will be key to accelerate case detection, situation reporting, active surveillance/ response for COVID-19. Metadata in this regard, provides more context in data required to enable advanced analytics.



Given that enterprise data volumes will continue to grow in-sync with digitalization, the market's growth fundamentals will bounce back when the economic climate improves. The transition towards a digital environment or Business 4. 0 means organizations will gain any time anywhere access to large volumes of data that holds the potential to transform business operations.



The current digital economy relies extensively on data for gaining access to insights that drive business transactions and help decision making process. The way in which organizations operate in this age of data abundance will become a critical factor in determining the success or failure of business entities. There has and will continue to be exponential rise in data availability, due to proliferation of information systems, devices, applications and platforms of suppliers, investors, customers, consumers, employees and supply chain partners.



Under such a scenario, there will always be a need for technologies and tools to manage data. Since metadata is description about the data, it becomes as important as data itself.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Adaptive Computing Enterprises Inc.

ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

Cambridge Semantics

Centricminds

Collibra NV

Data Advantage Group

IBM Corporation

Informatica LLC

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Talend SA

Topquadrant

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Enterprise Metadata Management: An Introduction

Enterprise Metadata Management Market: Growth Prospects & Outlook

Cloud Deployment Model Segment Posts Fastest Growth

Tools Segment Leads Enterprise Metadata Management Market

BFSI Industry Vertical Dominates Global Market

Developed Regions Command Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market, Asia-Pacific Exhibits High Growth

Impact of COVID-19

Competition

Enterprise Metadata Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Metadata Management Becomes Vital for Data-Driven Businesses

Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based Opportunities for Metadata Management Market

Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital Data Create the Need for Enterprise Metadata Management: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size

Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for Metadata Management

IoT Endpoints Installed Base in Billion Units for 2018-2021

IoT Endpoints Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) of IoT Endpoints Installed Base for 2019

Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group for the Year 2019

Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises

Regulations, Risk and Compliance Management: Important Drivers of Growth in Enterprise Data Management Market

Rising Significance of Metadata Management in GDPR Compliance

New Technologies Increase Importance of Metadata Management for Enterprises

Growing Significance of AI and Machine Learning for Improving Data Quality and Management of Enterprise Metadata

Machine Learning Assists Metadata Management

AI for Easier Creation of Metadata

Enterprise AI & ML Necessitate Effective Data Management

Metadata Management Solutions for Enhanced Data Access

Metadata Crucial for Success of Big Data Analytics

Metadata Forms the Core of Data Catalog

Rising Significance of Data Governance and Data Standardization among Enterprises Spurs Market Growth

Global Data Governance Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance

Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets Drives Need for Enterprise Metadata Management

Organizations Exploit Active Metadata to Improve Data-Driven Business Functions

Enterprises Leverage Sophisticated Tools to Modernize Metadata Management

Better Automation to Develop and Maintain Metadata

Metadata for New Semantics and Practices

Centralization of Metadata

Managing Metadata on New Platforms

Metadata Management Tools Market: Poised for Stable Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7ipjw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900