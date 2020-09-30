Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 United States Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a current look at the utility-scale energy storage market in the United States amidst the COVID-19 pandemic



The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by installed capacity, market share by planned additions by project status, market share by cumulative installed capacity by project size, market share by cumulative installed capacity by application, cumulative installed capacity applications in main regions, cumulative installed capacity by chemistry, utility-scale battery energy storage systems cost estimates, competitive landscape, and forecasts to 2026.

Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) has started to play an important role in the U.S power system in recent years. The market is projected to experience a high growth rate during the next seven years driven by increasing renewable energy deployment, decreasing capital cost of lithium-ion batteries, the use of BESS for transmission and distribution upgrades, expansion deferral, and rising interest in BESS for resiliency.

This study covers front-of-the-meter, utility-scale BESS that charges (or collects energy) from the grid or a power plant and then discharges that energy later to provide electricity or other grid services when needed.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the U.S. utility-scale energy storage systems market along with competitive analysis for the base year 2019. Revenue figures represent revenues generated from the sale of BESS. A BESS is integrated by battery modules, onboard sensors, control components, and an inverter. Installed capacity figures represent the nameplate capacity in terms of megawatts (MW) of BESS installed in the United States. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.

This study captures the following information on the utility-scale energy storage systems market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue and Installed Capacity Forecasts (2019-2026)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research scope

II. Methodology

III. Market Segmentation

IV. COVID-19 Pandemic

V. Executive Summary

VI. Market Drivers

a. Increasing Renewable Energy Deployment

b. Decreasing Capital Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries

c. Incentives to Utility-Scale BESS

d. Use of BESS for Transmission and Distribution Upgrade and Expansion Deferral

e. Rising Interest in Battery Storage for Resiliency

VII. Market Restraints

a. Barriers to BESS Participation in the Wholesale Electricity Market

b. Impact of COVID-19

c. Safety Related Issues

d. Trade War with China

VIII. Market Trends

a. Increasing Energy Density

b. Fully-assembled, Modular BESS.

c. The Roll of Utilities as Project Developers

d. Aggregated Customer-sited Storage

e. Advances in Software and Control Systems

f. TDUs Owning Energy Storage

g. Electric Vehicles Creates Spillover Effects in the Market

IX. Market Data

a. Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast

b. Revenue Forecast

c. Installed Capacity Planned Additions

d. Cumulative Installed Capacity by State

e. Cumulative Installed Capacity by Project Size

f. Cumulative Installed Capacity by Application

g. Cumulative Installed Capacity by Chemistry

h. Cost Analysis

X. Regional Analysis

XI. Competitive Structure

a. Industry Structure

b. Market Share by Ownership

c. Market Share by Installed Capacity

d. Annual Additional Capacity by Company

e. Competitive Factors.

f. Quotes from the Industry on the Competitive Structure

Companies Mentioned

FlexGen Power Systems Inc

Fluence Corp Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd

NEC Energy Solutions Inc.

NextEra Energy Inc.

Renewable Energy Systems Ltd (RES America)

Tesla Inc.

