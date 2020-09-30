New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Panel PC Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957089/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.Fan-enabled industrial panel PC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$783.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fan-less industrial panel PC segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.1% share of the global Industrial Panel PC market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Industrial Panel PC market in the U.S. is estimated at US$278.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$234.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$234.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Panel PC Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957089/?utm_source=GNW
