LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leading provider of Application Relationship Management, today announced that SC Ventures, the innovation, fintech investment and ventures unit of international banking group, Standard Chartered, is investing in vArmour as a strategic partner to support the technology company’s growth on a global scale.



The onset of a global pandemic has brought new challenges, as businesses are forced to address budget restrictions and get more value out of their existing infrastructure to maximize the services they already have, and get more value out of their cloud environments. A global workforce adds a new layer of complexity to an already complicated environment of legacy and new infrastructure, resulting in applications and data spanning across hybrid environments which are difficult to track and secure.

vArmour allows businesses to control operational and cyber risk across any platform enterprise-wide. As businesses continue to tackle the challenges of digital transformation, this deepened visibility into every environment means businesses can map relationships across their entire dynamic enterprise in one view.

Standard Chartered’s cybersecurity team is deploying vArmour to improve its security across critical applications. “One of the biggest priorities in banking today is the protection of applications and data against cybersecurity threats,” said Alex Manson, Global Head of SC Ventures. “vArmour’s approach to managing the relationships between applications across banks’ infrastructure is critical to the management of cyber risks in today’s cloud-first digital world. Our investment in vArmour will enable us to participate in their growth as we support their expansion in markets across the globe.”

“Businesses are looking for a simplified way to understand the relationships between their applications on both a small and large scale,” said Tim Eades, CEO at vArmour. “With vArmour, businesses can visualize and control every relationship, and every application, in every environment in order to reduce operational risk, increase application resiliency, and secure hybrid clouds.”

About vArmour

vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to control operational risk, increase application resiliency and secure hybrid clouds — all while leveraging the technology they already own without adding costly new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.varmour.com .

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group, with a presence in 60 of the world’s most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com .