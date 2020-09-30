Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible estimates, global dairy alternatives market size was valued at USD 19.2 billion in the year 2019 and is projected to record a y-o-y growth rate of 11.4% during 2020-2027. The growth is credited to shifting customer preference towards vegan diet. Cognizance regarding nutritional benefits provided by plant-based dairy alternatives, along with growing instances of lactose intolerance and milk allergies among individuals is impelling the demand for dairy alternatives.

According to the given report, global dairy alternatives market is assessed in terms of source type, application spectrum, nutrient type, formulation scope, distribution channel, and regional terrain. Besides, the document recognizes the competitive landscape of this business space while highlighting the product offerings and market share held by each leading organization. It also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19 on industry dynamics, while emphasizing on collaborations planned by major players to gain competitive edge in this industry vertical.

Notably, dairy alternatives are healthy food & beverage products, such as almond milk, rice milk, and soy milk, which are derived from plants. They have low fat content, as well as low cholesterol and zero lactose concentration.

As per Statista, 150 thousand people were recorded to be vegan in Great Britain in 2014 and the number increased to 600 thousand in the year 2018. Surging trend of veganism is propelling global dairy alternatives market size expansion.

Growing advancements and other planned alliances undertaken by leading organizations are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities, augmenting global dairy alternatives market share. Citing an instance, Blue Diamond Growers, a California based agricultural cooperative company, on 16th May in 2019, amplified its non-dairy yogurt alternative segment by introducing Almond BreezeTM, a creamy almond milk yogurt with almond toppings.

Challenges to overcome:

The temporary shutdown of processing units to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus has created gap in supply and demand, thereby negatively impacting global dairy alternatives market growth. Moreover, fluctuating prices of raw materials will also pose as a major challenge for industry outlook.

Market segmentations:

Based on source type, global dairy alternatives market is divided into rice, coconut, hemp, oats, soy, almond, and others. Speaking of application spectrum, the industry is bifurcated into milk, ice creams, yogurt, creamers, cheese, and others. As per formulation type, the market is segmented into flavored and plain.

Elaborating on nutrient scope, worldwide dairy alternatives industry is split into vitamin, starch, protein, and others. Moving on to distribution channel, the market is categorized into online stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, health food stores, supermarkets, and others.

Evaluating regional landscape:

As per the industry experts, Asia Pacific presently holds considerable share of worldwide dairy alternatives market and is slated to expand further, owing to liberalization of foreign direct investment, diet diversification, and rapid urbanization in the region.

