A comprehensive analysis of the water and wastewater analytical instrumentation market for the United States including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2026.



The U.S. water and wastewater analytical instrumentation market is mature and highly saturated. With more than sixty companies competing, the market is dominated by a few players holding significant market shares in each analytical instrument type covered in this report. The market is projected to experience a growth rate of 2.9 percent over the next seven years.



The growth is expected to be driven by the need for customers to meet regulatory compliance, outstanding after sales service support, increasing need for automating processes, and the availability of products equipped with smart features.



The key segments making up the total market size include both portable and continuous/online instruments for measuring pH, conductivity, turbidity, and dissolved oxygen (DO). Instruments for measuring total organic carbon (TOC), total nitrogen (TN), and total phosphorus (TP) have also been included. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.



This report captures the following information:

Market size, growth rate, revenue forecasts (2019-2026)

Growth drivers and restraints

Market share analysis

Market trends

Quotes from key industry participants

Segments include:

Online instrumentation

Portable instrumentation

pH instrumentation

DO instrumentation

Conductivity instrumentation

Turbidity instrumentation

TN instrumentation

TP instrumentation

TOC instrumentation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope of Research

2. Definitions

3. Key Insights

4. Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market: Market drivers

5. Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market: Market Challenges

6. Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market: Market Drivers and Challenges by Instrument Type

i. pH/ORP instrumentation market drivers

ii. pH/ORP instrumentation market challenges

iii. Conductivity instrumentation market drivers

iv. Conductivity instrumentation market challenges

v. Turbidity instrumentation market drivers

vi. Turbidity instrumentation market challenges

vii. DO instrumentation market drivers

viii. DO instrumentation market challenges

ix. TP/TN instrumentation market drivers

x. TP/TN instrumentation market challenges

xi. TOC instrumentation market drivers

xii. TOC instrumentation market challenges

7. Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market: Market Trends

8. Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market: Market Data

i. Total water and wastewater analytical instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

ii. Total pH/ORP instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

iii. Portable pH/ORP instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026.

iv. Portable pH/ORP instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019

v. Continuous pH/ORP instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026.

vi. Continuous pH/ORP instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019

vii. Total conductivity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026.

viii. Portable conductivity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

ix. Portable conductivity instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019

x. Continuous conductivity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

xi. Continuous conductivity instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019

xii. Total turbidity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

xiii. Portable turbidity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

xiv. Portable turbidity instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019

xv. Continuous turbidity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

xvi. Continuous turbidity instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019

xviii. Total DO instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

xix. Portable DO instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

xx. Portable DO instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019

xxi. Continuous DO instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

xxii. Continuous DO instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019

xxiii. Continuous TN instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

xxiv. Continuous TN instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019

xxv. Continuous TP instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

xxvi. Continuous TP instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019

xxvii. Continuous TOC instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026

xxviii. Continuous TOC instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019

