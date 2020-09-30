New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228682/?utm_source=GNW

• By Workflow: Sample Collection and Preparation, Library Preparation, Sequencing, and Data Analysis and Management

• By Usage: Research, Clinical

• By Sample:Blood, Urine, Saliva, and Cerebrospinal Fluid

• By Circulating Biomarker: Circulating Tumor Cells,Cell-free DNA,Circulating Cell-Free RNA,Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles,and Others

• By Products: Tests/Services, Kits and Consumables, and Instruments

• By Indication: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Other Cancers, and Non-Oncology Disorders

• By Clinical Application:Treatment Monitoring,Prognosis and Recurrence Monitoring, Treatment Selection, and Diagnosis and Screening

• By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific,Latin America and Middle East, and Rest-of-the-World



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America and Middle East– Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Rest-of-Latin America and Middle East

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Rising Prevalence of Cancers

• Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market

• Increased NCI funding



Market Challenges



• False Negatives and Positives

• Uncertain Reimbursement and Regulatory Scenario

• Existing Diagnostic Confidence on Standard Tumor Biopsies

• Expected Implementation of Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act



Market Opportunities



• Potential Cost Savings

• Existing Applicability in Non-Availability of Tissue Sections for Traditional Biopsy Approaches

• Entry of Major Players in the Organ Transplantation Liquid Biopsy Segment



Key Companies Profiled



GUARDANT HEALTH, Biocept, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cynvenio Biosystems, Chronix Biomedical,Illumina ,and Neogenomics Laboratories, among others.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are liquid biopsies? How different settings for liquid biopsieshave evolvedover the centuries?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global liquid biopsymarket?

• What was the global liquid biopsy market size in terms of revenue in 2019? How is the market expected to evolve in during the forecast period, 2020-2030? What is the expected market size in 2030?

• How is each segment of the global liquid biopsy market expected to grow during the forecast period between 2020 to 2030,and what revenue is expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

• What are the developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

• What is the growth potential of the global liquid biopsyin different countries?

• Which service segments among oncology and non-oncology are offered by the key players such asGUARDANT HEALTH, INIVATA, and FOUNDATION MEDICINE?

• Which liquid biopsy segment led the market in 2019?Which segment is expected to dominate the market by2030, and why?

• Which application type led the market in 2019?Which segment is expected to dominate the market by2030, and why?

• Which region dominated the global liquid biopsy market in 2019, and what are the expected trends from each region overthe forecast period 2020-2030?



Market Overview



Liquid biopsy is anon-invasive clinical alternative to surgical tissue biopsies. Performing liquid biopsies enables physicians to discover a wider range of information about tumors through the assessment of blood or other fluid-basedsamples from a perspective cancer patient.



Traditionally, the liquid biopsy services were mainly focused on oncology settings, such as treatment decisions, recurrence monitoring, and screening.However, with the advent of new players in the liquid biopsy market, transplant rejection assessment services and infectious disease services based on liquid biopsies areset to become eminent parts of current practices.



Several players, such as GUARDANT HEALTH, CareDX, and Chronix Biomedical,currently offer these services in the market. The entry of new players in the market, coupled up with the increased innovation pertaining to cost mitigation and resource output maximization,has been transforming the market currently.



The existing market of liquid biopsy is favored by multiple factors, includingrising prevalence of cancers, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies in the market, and increased NCI funding.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of technology offered by key players (NGS, PCR, FISH, and other technologies), workflow (sample preparation, library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis), usage (RUO and diagnostic), sample (blood and non-blood samples), circulating biomarker (circulating tumor cells, cell-free DNA, circulating RNA, exosomes and extracellular vesicles, and others), product (test/services, kits and consumables, and instruments), oncology indication type (lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, and other cancers), clinical application (treatment monitoring, prognosis and recurrence monitoring, treatment selection, diagnosis, and screening), and region (North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East, and Asia-Pacific).This segmentation highlights value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders.



The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide a 360° coverage of the domain.



Competitive Landscape



Major players, including GUARDANT HEALTH, Biocept, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Cynvenio Biosystems, among others, led the number of synergistic developments (partnerships and alliances) witnessed inthe market.On the basis of region, North America is expected to retain a leading position throughout the forecast period 2020-2030, followed byEurope.



The high growth is attributed to the presence of leading industry players in North America, coupled up with therising prevalenceof cancer.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America and Middle East

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest-of-the-World

