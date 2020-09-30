Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolving Indian Space Ecosystem Attracting New Space Participants in the Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study focuses on the Indian space industry. The end-user scope includes all companies related to the space industry or those interested in understanding the Indian space industry.
The Indian space industry is predominantly driven by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the country's government space agency. Private participants in the industry have been part of the supplier base for ISRO. However, the industry landscape is changing, with the entry of new commercial participants such as Agnikul Cosmos, Skyroot Aerospace, and Vesta Space Technology. The new entrants are looking to address both local and global opportunities and have successfully raised initial rounds of investments for product development.
A key challenge faced by the industry is the absence of national space policy for space transportation. The policies for earth observation and communications also pose challenges for the commercial space industry and need to be addressed in the new space policy. However, current opportunities for the Indian industry players are by the demand generated locally by ISRO will be outsourcing the production of satellites and launch vehicles and focus on development, in addition to the demand from the global space industry in small satellites, launch services, and downstream services.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2020
3. Regulatory Environment Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2020
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
