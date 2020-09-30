New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Motor Busbars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957085/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Copper Busbar, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum Busbars segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Industrial Motor Busbars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Legrand Group

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957085/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Need for Power Monitoring Drives the Market

Busbars Aim to Reduce Energy Losses

Industrial Applications: The Largest End-Use Segment

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Busbars and its Uses

Design of Busbars and Material Used

Copper Busbars

Electrical Busbar System

Type of Arrangements

Busbar Applications

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Motor Busbar Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Preference for Busbars over Cables Driving the

Industrial Motor Busbar Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Motor Busbars Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Motor Busbars Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Copper Busbar (Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Copper Busbar (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Copper Busbar (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Aluminum Busbars (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Aluminum Busbars (Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Aluminum Busbars (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Utilities (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Utilities (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Utilities (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Residential (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Residential (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Industrial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Motor Busbar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in the United States

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Industrial Motor Busbars Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Industrial Motor Busbars: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Motor Busbars in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese Industrial Motor Busbars Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Industrial Motor Busbars Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Industrial Motor Busbars Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Industrial Motor Busbars in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Motor Busbar Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Industrial Motor Busbars Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Industrial Motor Busbars Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Industrial Motor Busbars Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Industrial Motor Busbars Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Industrial Motor Busbars Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Industrial Motor Busbars in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Motor Busbars:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Motor Busbars in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Industrial Motor Busbars Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Industrial Motor Busbars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Industrial Motor Busbars Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Industrial Motor Busbars Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 92: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Industrial Motor Busbars Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Industrial Motor Busbars Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Industrial Motor Busbars Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Industrial Motor Busbars Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Industrial Motor Busbars Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Industrial Motor Busbars Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 120: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Industrial Motor Busbars Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Motor

Busbars: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Motor Busbars in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Motor Busbars Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Industrial Motor Busbars Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Industrial Motor Busbars

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 140: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Industrial Motor Busbars Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Industrial Motor Busbars Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Industrial Motor Busbars Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Industrial Motor Busbars

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Industrial Motor Busbars

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Industrial Motor Busbars

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Industrial Motor Busbars Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Industrial Motor Busbars: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Motor Busbars in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian Industrial Motor Busbars Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Industrial Motor Busbars Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 179: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Industrial Motor Busbars Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Industrial Motor Busbars Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Motor Busbars in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Industrial Motor Busbars

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Industrial Motor Busbars

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Industrial Motor Busbars

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Industrial Motor Busbars Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Industrial Motor Busbars Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Industrial Motor Busbars Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Industrial Motor Busbars Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Industrial Motor Busbars Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Industrial Motor Busbars Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Industrial Motor Busbars Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957085/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001