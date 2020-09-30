Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Data Center Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Managed Data Center Services Market to Reach $561.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Managed Data Center Services estimated at US$182.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$561.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Managed Hosting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$175.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Managed Colocation segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $54.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR



The Managed Data Center Services market in the U. S. is estimated at US$54.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$96.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR.



Managed Storage Segment to Record 17.8% CAGR



In the global Managed Storage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$91.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$67.6 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Accenture PLC

Atos SE

CGI Group, Inc.

Dell EMC

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Managed Data Center Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Managed Data Center Services Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Managed Data Center Services Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Managed Hosting (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Managed Hosting (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Managed Colocation (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Managed Colocation (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Managed Storage (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Managed Storage (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Small Enterprises (Enterprise Size) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Small Enterprises (Enterprise Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Medium Enterprises (Enterprise Size) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Medium Enterprises (Enterprise Size) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Large Enterprises (Enterprise Size) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Large Enterprises (Enterprise Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Managed Data Center Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Managed Data Center Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Managed Data Center Services Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027

Managed Data Center Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: 2020 to 2027

Managed Data Center Services Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgmr7r



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900