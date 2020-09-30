Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Center Services Market to Reach $141.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Services estimated at US$57.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$141.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Design & Consulting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach US$43.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Installation & Deployment segment is readjusted to a revised 13.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR



The Data Center Services market in the U. S. is estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.



Professional Services Segment to Record 15% CAGR



In the global Professional Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Equinix, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Vertiv Co.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Service Market for Data Center Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Data Center Services Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Data Center Services Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Design & Consulting (Service Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Design & Consulting (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Installation & Deployment (Service Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Installation & Deployment (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Professional Services (Service Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Professional Services (Service Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Training & Development (Service Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Training & Development (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Maintenance & Support (Service Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Maintenance & Support (Service Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Service Market for Data Center Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Data Center Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027

Data Center Services Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

