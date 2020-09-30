Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAV Payload and Subsystems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for UAV Payload and Subsystems estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. UAV Cameras & Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UAV Weaponry segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The UAV Payload and Subsystems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



UAV Radars & Communication Systems Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global UAV Radars & Communication Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AeroVironment, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Boeing Company, The

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Textron Systems Corporation

