Dublin, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAV Payload and Subsystems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for UAV Payload and Subsystems estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. UAV Cameras & Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UAV Weaponry segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The UAV Payload and Subsystems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

UAV Radars & Communication Systems Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR

In the global UAV Radars & Communication Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • AeroVironment, Inc.
  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Boeing Company, The
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Textron Systems Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • UAV Payload and Subsystems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • UAV Payload and Subsystems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • UAV Payload and Subsystems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • UAV Payload and Subsystems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • UAV Cameras & Sensors (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • UAV Cameras & Sensors (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • UAV Cameras & Sensors (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • UAV Weaponry (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • UAV Weaponry (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • UAV Weaponry (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • UAV Radars & Communication Systems (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • UAV Radars & Communication Systems (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • UAV Radars & Communication Systems (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
  • Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
  • Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

